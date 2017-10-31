Five reasons you should attend Weber City's Hometown Festival

WEBER CITY — The Hometown Festival is back for its fourth year with a full slate of games, live entertainment and other activities.

The one-day celebration will be held Nov. 4 starting at 11 a.m. at Holston View United Methodist Church’s preschool and daycare, located at 174 Church St. in Weber City. Since the festival began, it has grown from 1,000 to more than 8,000 attendees, and organizers are hoping for another big crowd this year.

“It’s a great day because we don’t really have a whole lot in this area as far as concerts, especially this time of year,” said Savanna Huffman, chairman of the Hometown Events board. “We think it will be a lot of fun.”

Below are a few reasons to attend the festival.

1. Free games will be set up all day. Children will have plenty of things to do, Huffman said. Activities will include a rock climbing wall, inflatables and several other games, all free of charge.

2. A food pantry will be available. This year, Huffman said, the festival will help feed hungry families in the community. Those in need can visit the food pantry anytime during the event and receive food at no cost.

3. Several vendors will be present. These sellers will be offering crafts, baked goods and other items, Huffman said. Food will also be sold through food trucks.

4. Live entertainment will take place throughout the day. This year’s lineup features southern gospel and country music acts. The McKameys, a southern gospel band, will take the stage at noon following an opening performance from the Knight Family.

Cash Revisited, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will take the stage at 3 p.m. Then, Taylor Galess and Elton Mishoe will open for Ashley Campbell, daughter of country music singer Glen Campbell, and Ben Haggard, son of country music star Merle Haggard. Fireworks will close the event after Haggard’s performance.

5. Proceeds will benefit the families of four local children who have serious medical conditions. Huffman said the money will be divided equally among the families and will go directly toward the children’s medical bills.

The four children are: Hunter Powers, a 2-year-old from Dungannon with acute lymphocytic leukemia; Jaxon Clendenin, a 5-year-old from Kingsport with ECHS1 deficiency; Skye Edwards, a fifth-grader from Kingsport with non-Hodgkins lymphoma; and Levi Todd, a sixth-grader from Nickelsville with leukemia.

“That’s the best part of our festival and it’s what it’s all about,” Huffman said. “And I hope that it will forever remain the heart of the festival.”

General admission concert tickets are $5, and premium tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at www.home-townevents.org.