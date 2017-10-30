Everything you need to know about Rogersville's 'Trunk-Or-Treat on Main Street'

ROGERSVILLE — One night every year, a group including crime-fighting superheros and undead supernatural monsters gathers in downtown Rogersville, brought together by the one thing they have in common: a love for free candy.

On Tuesday evening, downtown Rogersville hosts its 9th annual Trunk or Treat on Main Street from 5-8 p.m.

What's going on?

About 30 local businesses and civic organizations will line both sides of Main Street in downtown Rogersville and distribute candy from decorated vehicles trunks and/or booths. The event was created to offer children and families a safe alternative to trick-or-treating.

Melissa Nelson, event chairperson, noted that some of the downtown businesses will be open as well for the event, and they will be handing out candy from their decorated storefronts. There's also a prize for the best decorated "trunk."

"They go all out," Nelson said. "It's a pride thing. Everybody wants theirs to be the best and win first prize. We encourage this competitive spirit. I think that's what has helped make our event so popular. It's really quite a show."

How does it work?

The event is intended for children 12 and under and their parents. The line starts in front of the Shepherd Center on the east end of downtown. Children receive a free ticket and walk the gantlet west, going until they reach the end at the Hasson Street intersection.

There's also a costume contest that begins at 6 p.m. on the lawn in front of the courthouse. Children who want to participate in the costume contest are encouraged to get their Trunk-or-Treat ticket first, make their way to the contest, and when the contest is over they can come back to the entrance and go to the front of the line for Trunk-or-Treat.

What else is going on?

There will be soft drinks and treats for sale around courthouse square, as well as face painting, music and a "scary movie" sponsored by Red Dog Ridge Farms that will be shown in the lawn beside the Kyle House when it gets dark.

Nelson said she doesn't yet know which movie will be shown, but it will be projected drive-in style onto a white screen, and it will be appropriate for all ages.

Other helpful information about the event.

The event is free and open to all children ages 12 and under. Usual attendance is around 2,500, but this year business participants are being asked to have enough candy to serve 3,000 children.

The best parking is at the Shepherd Center, the public lot on Kyle Street in front of City Hall and in the lots behind the courthouse on Washington Street.

Parents are encouraged to dress up with their children, but adults are asked not to wear masks. With the exception of legitimate service animals, pets aren't allowed at Trunk-or-Treat.