Two Bigfoots a big deal at Bays Mountain Saturday; event continues today

Billy Bigfoot wandered through the Farmstead Museum Saturday, mugging for photos with all comers. When another Bigfoot arrived from Grainger County, all eyes and cell phone cameras turned to the smaller visiting Bigfoot. It seems folks were seeking photographic evidence of the two together. However, being shy as Bigfoots are prone to be, the smaller Bigfoot declined to get closer than 10 feet from the larger one.

However, he did allow some photos to be taken of him next to a tree.

“We were just scrolling through Facebook,” Stephanie Nicley of Washburn in Grainger County said of her husband, Brad Nicley, finding the Kingsport Bigfoot event. The parents and their son, 5-year-old Braylon Nicley, decided it was a must-see event for Braylon to attend in his costume. However, Braylon repeatedly said he didn’t want to be “Baby Bigfoot” next to the larger Bigfoot. Washburn is not too far from Morristown.

“That’s what he’s going to be for Halloween,” Stephanie Nicley said. Brad Nicley said Braylon has long watched the television show “Finding Bigfoot” and more recently watched “Killing Bigfoot.” After seeing the later show, the father said Braylon during a request for prayer concerns at church asked folks to pray for Bigfoot.

“He had watched the show ‘Finding Bigfoot’ so long he was fascinated with him,” Brad Nicley said.

John Stamey of Myrtle Beach, S.C., organized what he hopes to become an annual event with the help of the Mountain Empire Cryptid Research Organization, co-founded by Sam DeLoach and Bill Lancaster. Lancaster, from Bristol, Va., and his wife are releasing a movie about searching for Bigfoot in December or January. Lancaster gave a talk at the Saturday event, as did people who have had close encounters they believe were with a Bigfoot.

Not be the outdone, Bigfoot’s cousin, the Woodbooger from High Knob in Wise County, Va., was represented by the Woodbooger Festival Committee, headed up by Norton Vice Mayor Joseph Fawbush. The group’s table included a foot-tall model of the Wood Booger. Fawbush said the group hopes to grow the annual Wood Booger Festival, held in early October. Others at the event included vendors of gaming and super hero merchandise, cartoonists and food.

The event continues today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the museum, including Bigfoot-themed and other games. Other park activities also are available. The entrance fee to the park is $5, and a $3 contribution is requested for the Bigfoot/Comic Con event, although those 12 and younger are admitted free.