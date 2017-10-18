Mountain Empire Community College to host 46th Home Craft Days Fest

Born on the Mountain Empire Community College campus nearly half a century ago as a student-inspired class project, the festival quickly grew into one of the most attended and popular seasonal events in the region.

The festival will celebrate mountain heritage music, culture and artistry beginning with a free Friday night concert followed by all day Saturday and Sunday musical performances, craft vendors and a broad range of artisans demonstrating their craft-making talents.

The East Tennessee State University Old Time Pride Band, Dale Jett and Hello Stranger, and Sigean will perform during the free concert that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in MECC's Phillips-Taylor Hall Goodloe Center.

"This annual festival is a homecoming, a chance for family and friends to gather and share our cultural heritage," said festival coordinator Mike Gilley. "We are excited to showcase the best of the region's music, crafts and food."

Craft and food vendors will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's musical lineup includes Todd Meade and Family, Tommy Bledsoe, The Scott County Boys, Sigean, The Railsplitters, Jimmy and Ada McCowan, the Empty Bott String Band, New Harvest Brothers, The Sheets Family Band, Anndrenea Belcher & The Wild Boys, Whitetop Mountain Band, Kay Justice, Town Branch Bluegrass, Scott County JAM, Wise County JAM, Sycamore Holler, Cornin Hayslett & Saro Lynch (Ravens & Wrens), Brandon Maggard, Joy Blair, Danny Whited and Friends of Bluegrass, Kelsey Ray Copeland, The Childress Family, Jack Wright and Roger Hall, and Jack Beck and Wendy Welch.

The Center Stage Cloggers will also perform during a number of musical group performances both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's musical lineup includes Glenn Roberts, Pam Randolph and Dough Dorschug, Angie Debord, The Crooked Road Ramblers, Poplar Hill Reunion, Bill and the Belles, Roan Mountain Moonshiners, Grayson Ridge Runners, Smith Family Singers, John Haywood, Sons of Liberty, Richard Phillips & Friends, Ms. Ellie's String Band, Rich Kirby and Nate Polly, Lee Sexton, Sulphur Spring Dippers, Eric McMurray and Friends, Ron Short and The Possum Playboys, and Nancy and Bill Smith.

Admission is free to all festival events. Parking and shuttles are available at five locations in Big Stone Gap. Shuttle rides are just $1 per person at boarding. Locations include Union High School, the curbside at Wood Avenue in front of Food City, curbside at the municipal parking lot behind the Post Office/Federal Building, The Country Inn, and the Comfort Inn.

For more information, including a detailed schedule of vendors and performers, visit www.homecraftdays.org.