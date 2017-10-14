VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Heritage Days kicks off with cruise-in and more

Heritage Days continues today from 10 a.m until 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. with a wide variety of activities and attractions including food, crafts, children’s games and attractions, vendors, demonstrations and live music and dancing.

Here’s the schedule for both days:

Saturday

* 10 a.m. — Opening ceremony: Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, Cherokee High School Drum Corps, national anthem and invocation.

* 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. — Craft booths, food court, demonstrators yard, young’uns yard, quilt show, antique farm equipment show, mixed media art show, dance stage, and music on the main stage.

* Noon to 7 p.m. — Mary’s Spirits and Fine Wines moonshine tasting at 212 Washington St.

* Noon — Antique tractor parade.

* 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. — Demonstrations by the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion at Crockett Spring Park, South Rogers Street.

Sunday, Oct. 15

* Noon-6 p.m. — Craft booths, food court, demonstrators yard, and young’uns yard, quilt show, antique farm equipment show, mixed media art show, dance stage and music on the main stage.

* 2 p.m. — Antique tractor parade.