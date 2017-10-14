VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Crafts, food and music on day two of Rogersville Heritage Days

Heritage Days concludes Sunday, and is open from noon until 6 p.m.

Most of the festival is held outdoors, although there are a few indoor activities such as a quilt show in the Hawkins County Courthouse and an art show in the US Bank Community Room.

Another indoor treat is in the old downtown steakhouse which is being rented for the festival by Faith Baked Cakes — the Rogersville catering company that was featured on the Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” this past summer and survived the first two rounds before being eliminated in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Faith Baked Cakes is featuring barbecue and desserts during Heritage Days.

Visitors better bring an a extra stomach because there’s way too many options to choose from on “Food Alley” down Depot Street between Main and Washington.

Live music is continuous on the main stage in Courthouse Square, there is live dancing on Washington Street and there are bouncy houses and inflatables for the kids on both Main and Washington.

