Autumn's colorful stage set for Wise Fall Fling

Main Street from the Inn at Wise to First Bank & Trust will be closed to traffic at 4 p.m. Friday to enable up to 150 vendors, artisans and others like Kids’ Korner concessionaires to begin setting up for the weekend bash.

Meanwhile, First Bank & Trust will host its Customer Appreciation Lunch on Friday featuring soup beans and hot dogs and a live band from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Another Friday favorite is the Wise Kiwanis Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at $8 per person, with carryout available. All proceeds will benefit local children.

Besides the colors from her finest palette sweeping the region, autumn is providing superb weekend weather for this year’s Fall Fling. Saturday’s Stage 1 musical performers and entertainers will include the King’s Messengers, Center Stage Cloggers, Miss Ellie String Band, Town Branch, Right Fork Ramblers, White Top Mountain Band and Benny Jones, with the day’s final concert, Kaitlyn Baker, starting at 5 p.m.

Sunday’s performance lineup will include Logan Strange and the Digital Beats, the Country Cabin Line Dancers, Appalachian Strings, the Appalachian Highlanders Pipes & Drums, the Backwood Bluegrass Boys and Kody Norris.

The town’s annual autumn festival celebrates authentic Appalachian arts and crafts and always includes some of the area’s most gifted artisans and crafters. This year’s lineup includes Mark Ramsey, Shane Tolley, Sara Mullins and Bill Dotten.

The Fall Fling’s food vendors, featuring scrumptious varieties to tempt all tastes, have made the previous 38 festivals the hottest eateries joint in the area, bar none, and No. 39 will not disappoint, with most if not all of the regular favorites back with a range of yummy cures for ravenous appetites.

Special attractions this year will include an AirMEDCare helicopter, available for photo ops, on the grassy knoll of L.F. Addington Middle School on Saturday. The always popular Kids’ Korner will include free fire truck rides and free books on Saturday, free magic shows on Sunday, and a firefighter obstacle course (ages 5-11 and 12 and up) and a juggler.

Another special aspect of this year’s Fall Fling will be the first annual Heritage Hall/Fall Fling Car & Bike Extravaganza at the First Bank & Trust parking lot from 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Those who show off their classics will register from 2-4 p.m. in one of nine categories with cash prizes and trophies. The event will culminate in a cruise around Lake Street to Heritage Hall, with all proceeds going to its Residents Fund.

The Fall Fling will also feature an Anything Apples pie, cake and apple butter contest; a Corn Hole Tournament (1 p.m. Sunday); the Norton Community Hospital Cardiac Rehab 5K Race (with registration at 8 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. Saturday) starting from the LFA Middle School gym; the NCHA My Run, Walk and Roll Challenge, which takes place alongside the 5K event; a 2 p.m. Saturday Pet Contest; and the Health Wagon will offer free flu shots Saturday and Sunday on Spring Street.

But wait! There’s more!

The Fall Fling’s Stage II at The Inn at Wise Balcony performers on Saturday will include DJ Sound, Miss Ellie String Band, King’s Messengers, Poplar Hill Reunion, Center Stage Cloggers, Town Branch, Right Fork Ramblers, and the White Top Mountain Band. When most, if not all, performers wrap up at the Big Glades Stage I or Inn at Wise Balcony Stage II, they just head up or down to the next spot to regale festival patrons.

Sunday’s Inn at Wise Balcony Stage II performers will include DJ Sound, the Appalachian Highlanders Pipes & Drums, the Country Cabin Line Dancers, Appalachian Strings and the Backwood Bluegrass Boys.

Also, Photo, Art & Youth Art, always a nice treat of local talent in a mini art museum setting, will be on display at the Masonic Hall Saturday and Sunday.