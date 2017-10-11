If you like it hot, you'll love the Kingsport Pepper Festival

The festival starts at 9 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market in downtown Kingsport with registration for the activities.

The 1st Miss Pepper Festival Pageant will begin at 10 a.m. with eight categories to compete in. Other competitions include the Tongue Twister and the Pepper Pot Toss.

And there will be a special guest -- Youtube and Facebook sensation Johnny Scoville will oversee the Pepper Eating Contest at noon. The contest will begin with low level pepper heat and continue until there is a champion.

There will also be a Buffalo Wild Wing eating contest, vendors , kids games, judging of peppers, free tea from Bojangles and a Food Truck competition.

Entertainment will be provided by The Railroad Angels.

There will be more than a 100 varieties of peppers to buy and sample.

This event is sponsored by the Harvest Of Hope Community Garden.