Fall Fling events all week into weekend

Tuesday events include judging for the annual Business Decorating Contest, and the Fall Fling Fashion Show will begin at 7 p.m. at The Inn at Wise. The festival's Town Wide Yard Sale will be from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Vendors outside town limits may set up at Christ Lutheran Church.

The 7th Annual Senior Citizens Day at Big Glades hosted by In Home Care will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with free lunch while supplies last, bingo, live music and a pageant. Thursday's lineup includes Photography, Art and Youth Art Reception at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, and the Paint A Can extravaganza will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Wise Primary School.

First Bank & Trust Customer Apprectiation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday with hot dogs and soup beans lunch and a live band, and the annual Wise Kiwanis Spaghetti Dinner will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. for $8 per person and carryout is available. Proceeds benefit area children.

The weekday happenings build up to the annual wild weekend. Big Glades Stage 1 performers on Saturday will include The King Messengers, Center Stage Cloggers, Miss Ellie String Band, Town Branch, Right Fork Ramblers, White Top Mountain Band, Benny Jones and Kaitlyn Baker.

Sunday's performance lineup will include Logan Strange-Digital Beats, the Country Cabin Line Dancers, Appalachian Strings, Appalachian Highlanders Pipes & Drums, Backwood Bluegrass Boys and Kody Norris, all emcee'd by Andy Shepherd.

The town's annual autumn festival celebrates authentic Appalachia arts and crafts and typically attracts close to 150 vendors, as well as crafts demonstrators like Mark Ramsey, Shane Tolley, Sara Mullins and Bill Dotten.

Special attractions this year will include an AirMEDCare helicopter on the grassy knoll of L.F. Addington Middle School on Saturday and be available for photo ops. And the always popular Kids' Korner will include free fire truck rides and free books Saturday and free magic shows on Sunday, a firefighter obstacle course (ages 5-11 and 12 and up) and a juggler.

Also special this year will be the 1st Annual Heritage Hall/Fall Fling Car & Bike Extravaganza at the First Bank & Trust parking lot from 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Register from 2-4 p.m. for nine classes with cash prizes and trophies culminating in a cruise around Lake Street to Heritage Hall with all proceeds to the Residents Fund at Heritage Hall.