Ten reasons you'll want to attend Rogersville Heritage Days this weekend

That’s why we’ve broken it down into 10 good reasons you’ll want to attend the 38th annual edition of one of the region’s most popular festivals.

Just keep in mind, if none of these 10 reasons appeal to you, there’s probably about 50 more you can discover for yourself when you attend.

You can find a link to the Heritage Days full weekend schedule on the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.

1. The Friday Cruise-In: Rogersville Main Street and Random Rods Car Club will host the final Cruise-In of the season with a parade of over 100 vintage automobiles (pre 1980) from 6-9 p.m.; and the music of Ivy Road at the Main Stage on the Town Square beginning at 6 p.m.

2. Chili and moonshine: The “Great Chili Cook-off” is 3-6 p.m. Friday in Hale Springs Inn Courtyard. Simultaneously Mary’s Spirit and Fine Wines will be hosting a moonshine tasting 4-7 p.m. at 212 Washington Street.

3. Children’s costume contest and parade: Local children will gather in the First Baptist Church parking lot dressed in outfits depicting the Heritage Days theme “Windows to our Heritage”. Registration will begin at 4:15 and judging at 5:00 p.m. The overall winner will receive a bicycle, and the Children’s Parade down Main Street beginning at 5:30 p.m.

4. Quits, art and photography: The Quilt Show will be inside the historic Hawkins County Courthouse during the Heritage Days hours. The Art show will be open to the public during festival hours at the US Bank Community Room on Main Street.

5. Live music: Music on the Main Stage at Town Square in downtown Historic Rogersville begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and concludes at 6 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Among the performers featured are, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, The Clouds Creek Band, Devoted, Elevation 1255, The English Family, Hayden Garber, Hope Community Church Worship Band, Hunter Patterson, InFaith, Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express, Rhythm Revue, Rogersville United Methodist Church, and Terry Collins.

6. Fun for the kids: The “Young’uns Yard” will be located on Town Square directly in front of Occasions on the Square will feature a cow milking simulator, a shelled corn station, a potato dig, shavings play, a farmers’ market, sack races, and of course “bouncy houses.”

7. Civil War demonstrations: The 12th Tennessee Calvary Battalion, B Company, Civil War Demonstration will return to Crockett Spring Park again on Saturday only. At 9 a.m. the re-enactors will set up an authentic camp, and present infantry, calvary and skirmish re-enactments throughout the day.

8. Food: The Swift Museum Soul Food Dinner is Friday, 5-8 p.m. Reservations required. (423) 921-3888. Heritage days is also known for attracting a wide variety of food vendors.

9: Crafts and demonstrations: Saturday and Sunday features dozens of demonstrators highlighting heritage skills in the demonstrator’s yard including a toy maker, whittlers, blacksmiths, needlework demonstrations, basket weaving, an onsite apple butter stir, master gardeners, chair caning, handmade turkey calls, broom making, long hunting demonstration, bee keeping and others. The Davis Grist Mill and Antique Farm Equipment exhibit will be on display on South Depot Street and Artisan Craft Booths will line four blocks of Main and Church Streets.

10: The Dance Stage: The Dance Stage, featuring the award winning Tennessee Hoedowners, will offer non-stop entertainment throughout the festival. It is located on the corner of Washington Street and Depot.