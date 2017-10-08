VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Treasure hunters come out early to '12 Mile Yard Sale'

But, event organizer and veteran junk seller Lee Hoellman said there were people out looking for bargains before sunrise.

That’s not to mention the really early birds who were out Friday night scouting for hidden treasure while many of the vendors were setting up.

Hoellman’s barn where she was giving away about half the items she had on display is right at the halfway point of the 12 miles of Clinch Valley Road where the sales were taking place.

She said many visitors were shocked to find out they had six more miles to go. Quite a few of them were broke already as well.