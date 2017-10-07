Native American Gathering VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Native American Gathering at Amis Mill Jeff Bobo • Oct 7, 2017 at 9:00 PM jbobo@timesnews.net ROGERSVILLE -- Dozens of Native Americans, some of whom are direct descendants of Chief Dragging Canoe, converged on the Historic Amis Mill Settlement near Rogersville Saturday for the first of two days of music, dancing, storytelling and crafts. This is the second year that Amis Mill, which once was part of Dragging Canoe’s domain, has hosted the Native American Gathering. The event was organized by Stonewolf, a direct descendant of Dragging Canoe for the purpose of sharing the Native American cultures, and especially teaching their history to children. The Gathering continues Sunday from noon until about 6 p.m. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.