Famous Woodbooger won't be only creature roaming the hills this weekend

Two running races - the Cloudsplitter 100 and the High Knob Hellbender 10K - will make morning starts through the downtown and up High Knob. Both races serve as state championship events, with the Cloudsplitter 100 being USA Track & Field’s (USATF) Mountain, Ultra Distance and Trail Championships and the High Knob Hellbender 10K being USATF’s Virginia Mountain Running Championship.

The Cloudsplitter 100, an ultra-distance trail running event, kicks things off at 7 a.m., Oct. 7. The race has relocated from Kentucky’s Pine Mountain to Virginia’s High Knob this year. Entering its fourth year, the trail race offers four distances - 25 kilometers, 50 kilometers, 100 kilometers and 100 miles - that will challenge runners to tackle trails traversing High Knob in both Wise and Scott counties. All runners will start and finish in downtown Norton.

Race courses will travel the Flag Rock Area Trails system in Flag Rock Recreation Area, the Chief Benge Scout Trail and Devil’s Fork Loop Trail located on the adjoining George Washington and Jefferson national forests. Those running the 100-mile race can expect 26,344 feet of elevation gain. The rugged course includes dozens of water crossings and steep climbs, as well as a jaunt by the famous Devil's Bathtub.

A sabotaged course and private property issues led Cloudsplitter race director Susan Howell to look for a new course for 2017, but a key factor played into the choice of Norton hosting the event.

"Our goal with the race is to have a positive economic impact on the area. The area has been hit hard with the loss of jobs in the coal mining industry and we want to draw people from outside the region to come in spend money and then tell their friends and family about their experiences and hopefully return. And the city of Norton has been more than welcoming since we approached them with the idea of moving the race here," Howell said.

In addition to the Cloudsplitter being the USATF’s Mountain, Ultra Distance and Trail Championships for Virginia, the 100-mile and 100-kilometer distances are also qualifying events for the 2018 Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc, a race held in the Alps that travels through France, Italy and Switzerland.

"The qualification for Mont Blanc is based on a points system and runners are always looking for races to build up points. The 100-mile run is worth 6 points, while the 25K is worth 4 points," Howell explained. A minimum number of 15 points and a maximum three races are needed to register for Mont Blanc. So far the Cloudsplitter has entrants from 24 states and Canada.

If a 100-mile run seems a bit much, then there is the High Knob Hellbender 10K (6.2 miles) that begins downtown at 10 a.m. and ascends up High Knob. The race is in its fourth year. Based on current registration numbers, organizers anticipate this year’s event could be the largest ever.

“We’re excited about this year’s race and the fact that it’s drawing runners from outside the area to come visit High Knob, Norton and Wise County,” said Katie Dunn, special projects coordinator for the city of Norton. “We’re also hopeful the race will encourage local residents and visitors alike to explore High Knob, not only on race day but also on return trips to enjoy the mountain’s outdoor recreation opportunities and scenic beauty.”

The fourth annual Woodbooger Festival is also on tap this weekend with events taking place at the Flag Rock Recreation area.

The Woodbooger Festival kicks off Friday night (Oct. 6) at 6 p.m. with games, karaoke and a marshmallow roast. At 8 p.m., there will be a showing of the movie "Harry and the Hendersons." The festival continues Saturday (Oct. 7) at 5 p.m. with kayak rides, games and karaoke, and concludes with a night walk at 7 p.m. in search of the elusive woodbooger. Those attending the movie Friday night are urged to bring their own chairs as seating will be limited.

Admission to the Woodbooger Festival is free on Friday and $1 on Saturday.

Past festivals have drawn over 1,000 attendees from all over the Southeast. In the spring of 2015, a Woodbooger statue was erected within the park and has become a social media draw. Over the past few years, attendance to the park has been up tenfold with many folks taking selfies with the statue.

In September 2016, a stone kiosk was installed near the statue displaying the WoodBooger Sanctuary Resolution. In 2014, a city resolution was passed that named Norton a sanctuary for the woodbooger - making it illegal to hunt, trap or kill the elusive fellow inside the city limits. Several cities throughout the United States have passed similar resolutions.

For more information on the trail races visit www.cloudsplitter100.com and www.facebook.com/cloudsplitter100/ or www.highknobhellbender.wordpress.com, www.facebook.com/highknobhellbender, and follow on Twitter (@Hellbender10K).

To learn more about the Woodbooger Festival, visit www.woodboogerfest.com, www.facebook.com/woodboogersearch or follow on Twitter (@The_Woodbooger).