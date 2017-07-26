Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County crowned

Donahue, 20, is a junior at East Tennessee State University and is studying early childhood education and psychology. Calton, 21, is a senior at ETSU studying microbiology. Both are Kingsport natives.

You might have seen their sparkly crowns at anywhere from 80 to 90 Fun Fest events this past week, as the two were taking pictures and meeting festival-goers. However, their work doesn’t stop with Fun Fest.

Donahue and Calton will be busy throughout the next year, as both are scheduled to attend various events such as the Kingsport Christmas parade and Children’s Miracle Network functions.

First runner-up was Alley Morgan from Greeneville, second runner-up was Tayla Smith from Kingsport and third runner-up was Infinity Bristol of Kingsport.

The Miss Kingsport Scholarship Pageant is a nonprofit organization that is directed by Mary Hamilton. Through ticket and program sales plus donations from sponsors, every participant was awarded scholarships worth anywhere from $100 to $1,500.

According to Hamilton, the Miss Kingsport Scholarship Pageant distributes the most scholarship money of the 37 preliminary pageants in Tennessee, surpassing the other events by almost $3,000. Last year alone, the scholarship pageant granted $6,500 in scholarship money to participants.

Calton will represent Sullivan County and Donahue will represent Kingsport next June at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant.