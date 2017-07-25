Appalachian railroad celebration set for first weekend in August

The annual downtown festivities will begin with Gospel Night from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 2 with food, crafts and retail vendors. Main stage performances will be Michelle & Robbie Mabe at 6 p.m. and Dan Perkins at 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 will be Country and Bluegrass Night from 6-11 p.m. and will include a wine and beer garden at the Towers Terrace. Main stage performances will be Sycamore Hollow at 6 p.m. and Kaitlyn Baker at 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 will be Rock & Roll Bears Roll Night from 6-11 p.m. Main stage entertainment will be Complete Cardio Zumba at 6 p.m., the Union High School cheerleaders at 6:30 p.m. and meet the Union Bears at 7 p.m.

The Magical Midway Carnival rides and attractions will be available for the first four days of the five-day event, including from 4-11 p.m. Aug. 3-4, and noon through 11 p.m. on Aug. 5. The Lonesome Pine Model Railroad in the basement of the Cultural Arts Building will be available for $2 admission from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 3, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 4, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 is an all day Coal and Railroad Celebration Day event starting at 8 a.m. with a 5K Road Race. Food, crafts and retail vendors will be open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. A shoot-'em-up faux bank robbery re-enactment will be at 11:30 a.m., with at least two other re-enactments throughout the afternoon hours, and the annual parade will begin at noon with the lineup to assemble at 11:30 a.m. on Callahan Avenue.

Team signups for the Main Street Corn Hole Tournament will be at 2 p.m. at $20 a team. Main Stage entertainment for Saturday will be Stoneface Prophets at 3 p.m., If Birds Could Fly at 6 p.m., Stephen Goff and the Royals at 8 p.m., and the Miss Caboose Pageant starting at 10 p.m.

Aug. 6 is Biker Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at the main stage sponsored by Haven of Praise Ministries. Bring your bike or hot rod!

Restrooms will be available in the downtown and carnival areas, and cooling tents available in the food court sector. Shuttle service will be available from Roy Greene's Funeral Home, Island Park and the old Appalachia High School parking lot.

Committee chairs are Travis Anderson and Jessica Joyner. For more information, call the committee at (276) 565-3900 or email appalachiaspecialprojects@gmail.com or Facebook "Appalachia Special Projects."