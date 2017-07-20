logo

Fun Fest

Thursday's Fun Fest schedule

Hannah Swayze • Today at 7:36 AM
hswayze@timesnews.net

Families beat the heat as Splash Dance returned to Fun Fest on Wednesday afternoon. Behind the V. O. Dobbins Community Center, Fun Fest participants blew massive bubbles, enjoyed slip ’n’ slides and danced with beach balls in the spray provided by the Kingsport Fire Department’s hoses as part of the Kids Central ending celebration.

Participants had the full run of the community center’s back field, the Riverview Splash Pad and playground to celebrate and cool down from the 90-degree heat. Splash Dance is sponsored by First Tennessee Bank and the Kingsport Fire Department. 

Here’s Fun Fest activities coming up today:

BucFest

ETSU Kingsport at Allandale

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sponsored by: ETSU at Kingsport

Create Memories at Brushstrokes

(Preregistration required)

3 p.m-5 p.m.

Brushstrokes n’More, 1001 E. Stone Dr.

Sponsored by: Brushstrokes n’More

Kids-$25, Adults-$35

Fun Fest for the Elderly

3 p.m.

Preston Place

Sponsored by: Edwards, Tipton and Witt Insurance

The Taste

4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Memorial Park

Sponsored by: Bank of Tennessee

A Walk Through History with Your Veterans

4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Civic Auditorium (New location)

Sponsored by: Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, AmVets Post #37, American Legion Post #3, Korean War Veterans Chapter 289, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 979

Bread-in-a-Bag

(Preregistration required)

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3025 Fort Henry Dr.

Sponsored by: Kingsport Seventh-day Adventist Church

$5

Sunset Concert Series

Jeremy Camp with opening acts: Tenth Avenue North, Zach Williams

(Ticket required)

7 p.m.

J. Fred Johnson Stadium

Sponsored by: Honda Kingsport, Carter-Trent Funeral Homes, Tele-Optics, Inc., Goodwill Industries of TennVa, 88.3 WCQR

$20

Moonlight Hike at Bays Mountain Park

(FREE ticket required)

Begins promptly at 8 p.m.

Sponsored by: Bays Mountain Park Association, Eastman Hiking & Canoe Club

Daily Events

Free admission to Bays Mountain Park

Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday noon-8 p.m.

Sponsored by: Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium

Normal fees apply for park programs and planetarium shows

Art Show

July 2-July 30

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sponsored by: Hunter, Smith and Davis, First Bank and Trust, BrownEdwards CPAs

Renaissance Center, second floor

Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters

Sponsored by: Appalachian Power, Keep Kingsport Beautiful

Many events throughout Fun Fest

Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt

Sponsored by: Friends of the Archives

Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library

Party Across America — Virtual Walking Challenge

Sponsored by: Holston Valley Medical Center and Healthy Kingsport

Register at healthykingsport.walkertracker.com and track your steps. Celebration tent at end of challenge on Saturday, July 22 at The Taste

