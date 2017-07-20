Thursday's Fun Fest schedule

Participants had the full run of the community center’s back field, the Riverview Splash Pad and playground to celebrate and cool down from the 90-degree heat. Splash Dance is sponsored by First Tennessee Bank and the Kingsport Fire Department.

Here’s Fun Fest activities coming up today:

BucFest

ETSU Kingsport at Allandale

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sponsored by: ETSU at Kingsport

Create Memories at Brushstrokes

(Preregistration required)

3 p.m-5 p.m.

Brushstrokes n’More, 1001 E. Stone Dr.

Sponsored by: Brushstrokes n’More

Kids-$25, Adults-$35

Fun Fest for the Elderly

3 p.m.

Preston Place

Sponsored by: Edwards, Tipton and Witt Insurance

The Taste

4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Memorial Park

Sponsored by: Bank of Tennessee

A Walk Through History with Your Veterans

4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Civic Auditorium (New location)

Sponsored by: Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, AmVets Post #37, American Legion Post #3, Korean War Veterans Chapter 289, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 979

Bread-in-a-Bag

(Preregistration required)

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3025 Fort Henry Dr.

Sponsored by: Kingsport Seventh-day Adventist Church

$5

Sunset Concert Series

Jeremy Camp with opening acts: Tenth Avenue North, Zach Williams

(Ticket required)

7 p.m.

J. Fred Johnson Stadium

Sponsored by: Honda Kingsport, Carter-Trent Funeral Homes, Tele-Optics, Inc., Goodwill Industries of TennVa, 88.3 WCQR

$20

Moonlight Hike at Bays Mountain Park

(FREE ticket required)

Begins promptly at 8 p.m.

Sponsored by: Bays Mountain Park Association, Eastman Hiking & Canoe Club

Daily Events

Free admission to Bays Mountain Park

Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday noon-8 p.m.

Sponsored by: Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium

Normal fees apply for park programs and planetarium shows

Art Show

July 2-July 30

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sponsored by: Hunter, Smith and Davis, First Bank and Trust, BrownEdwards CPAs

Renaissance Center, second floor

Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters

Sponsored by: Appalachian Power, Keep Kingsport Beautiful

Many events throughout Fun Fest

Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt

Sponsored by: Friends of the Archives

Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library

Party Across America — Virtual Walking Challenge

Sponsored by: Holston Valley Medical Center and Healthy Kingsport

Register at healthykingsport.walkertracker.com and track your steps. Celebration tent at end of challenge on Saturday, July 22 at The Taste