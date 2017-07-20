Thursday's Fun Fest schedule

Participants had the full run of the community center’s back field, the Riverview Splash Pad and playground to celebrate and cool down from the 90-degree heat. Splash Dance is sponsored by First Tennessee Bank and the Kingsport Fire Department.
Here’s Fun Fest activities coming up today:
BucFest
ETSU Kingsport at Allandale
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sponsored by: ETSU at Kingsport
Create Memories at Brushstrokes
(Preregistration required)
3 p.m-5 p.m.
Brushstrokes n’More, 1001 E. Stone Dr.
Sponsored by: Brushstrokes n’More
Kids-$25, Adults-$35
Fun Fest for the Elderly
3 p.m.
Preston Place
Sponsored by: Edwards, Tipton and Witt Insurance
The Taste
4 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Memorial Park
Sponsored by: Bank of Tennessee
A Walk Through History with Your Veterans
4 p.m.-9 p.m.
Civic Auditorium (New location)
Sponsored by: Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, AmVets Post #37, American Legion Post #3, Korean War Veterans Chapter 289, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 979
Bread-in-a-Bag
(Preregistration required)
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3025 Fort Henry Dr.
Sponsored by: Kingsport Seventh-day Adventist Church
$5
Sunset Concert Series
Jeremy Camp with opening acts: Tenth Avenue North, Zach Williams
(Ticket required)
7 p.m.
J. Fred Johnson Stadium
Sponsored by: Honda Kingsport, Carter-Trent Funeral Homes, Tele-Optics, Inc., Goodwill Industries of TennVa, 88.3 WCQR
$20
Moonlight Hike at Bays Mountain Park
(FREE ticket required)
Begins promptly at 8 p.m.
Sponsored by: Bays Mountain Park Association, Eastman Hiking & Canoe Club
Daily Events
Free admission to Bays Mountain Park
Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday noon-8 p.m.
Sponsored by: Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium
Normal fees apply for park programs and planetarium shows
Art Show
July 2-July 30
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sponsored by: Hunter, Smith and Davis, First Bank and Trust, BrownEdwards CPAs
Renaissance Center, second floor
Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters
Sponsored by: Appalachian Power, Keep Kingsport Beautiful
Many events throughout Fun Fest
Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt
Sponsored by: Friends of the Archives
Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library
Party Across America — Virtual Walking Challenge
Sponsored by: Holston Valley Medical Center and Healthy Kingsport
Register at healthykingsport.walkertracker.com and track your steps. Celebration tent at end of challenge on Saturday, July 22 at The Taste