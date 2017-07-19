Lawsuits filed over Greene County Ferris wheel mishap

The mishap involved one of the gondolas overturning, sending three young girls tumbling out and falling more than 30 feet to the ground. Those injured were 10-year-old Kayla Reynolds; her 6-year-old sister, Briley; and an unnamed 16-year-old girl.

Kayla broke her arm while Briley suffered a traumatic brain injury. All three were in the same gondola.

On Tuesday, two lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, both by the same law firms. One was filed on behalf of Jason and Kimberly Reynolds — the parents of Kayla and Briley. The other was filed on behalf of Lorena Cowhy, who was in an adjacent gondola with her 5-year-old granddaughter.

The 16-year-old is not a plaintiff in either lawsuit.

Both lawsuits name as defendants Family Attractions Amusement of Georgia (the company that operated the rides for the fair), the owners of FAA, High-Lite Rides of South Carolina (the manufacturer of the Ferris wheel) and Michael O. Howard (the designer and builder of the Ferris wheel).

The Reynolds family went to the Greene County Fair on the day it opened, Aug. 8, and while they were there, the girls took a ride on the Ferris wheel. However, on the first rotation of the ride, the gondola in which the girls were sitting became stuck at a 15-degree angle at the one o’clock position, the lawsuit states.

At that point, Jason and Kimberly Reynolds said, they ran toward the ride operator, screaming for him to stop the Ferris wheel.

Onlookers described the gondolas as being “stuck sideways,” while others claimed to have heard screams before the girls fell, the lawsuit states. Other occupants heard “metal scraping and screeching.”

Soon after, Kimberly fell from the Ferris wheel, landing first on the roof of the gondola below, then to the railing platform and finally to the ground. Then Briley fell out of her seat, hitting the roof of another gondola and then fell straight to the ground, the lawsuit states.

Both girls were transported via helicopter to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, where Briley was put into an induced coma due to swelling of the brain. She remained in the hospital for two weeks following the accident.

According to the lawsuit, Briley has frequent nightmares about falling from the Ferris wheel, short-term memory loss and is hypersensitive to low-level risks. Both girls receive treatment from a psychologist.

“This tragic event was avoidable and a classic example of corporations putting profits ahead of public safety. It never should have happened,” said Bruce Fox, a Clinton, Tenn., attorney who is representing the plaintiffs.

During her ride on the Ferris wheel, Cowhy said, she felt something “click,” then immediately fell out of her seat and onto the floor of the basket. Her granddaughter also fell out of the seat, with Cowhy grabbing her and tucking her in her chest in the floor of the basket to keep from falling out, the lawsuit states.

The fire department eventually came to the fair and rescued Cowhy and her granddaughter with a ladder truck.

Both lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in damages, claiming the defendants are guilty of gross negligence, design defects and willful misconduct. The same law firms are representing both sets of clients.

According to published reports, inspectors hired by FAA and the Greene County Fair found that worn-out rivet fasteners on the bottom of the gondola were the cause of the accident. The worn rivets allowed a piece of trim to come loose and get lodged in the frame of the wheel, thus causing the gondola to tip over.

During the winter, FAA reported reconditioning the ride due to a broken cable and bent spokes, the lawsuit states. The company also reported to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission that it knew the manufacturer had made design changes since FAA purchased the Ferris wheel because the gondola gates were making contact with the ride structure during rotation.

Knoxville attorney John T. Johnson Jr., who represents the defendants, said in an email to the Times-News he has no comment on either lawsuit at this time.