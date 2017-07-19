Kid's Central settles into new home at the V. O. Dobbins Community Center

The event, which is sponsored by Niswonger Children’s Hospital, has been popular for the past four years, and this year is no different.

Kid’s Central is geared toward elementary school children. It encourages them to play outdoors and teaches them about the benefits of physical activity and healthy eating.

On Tuesday, children played on the Riverview Splash Pad, on the playground and perused the tents set up by local nonprofit groups and programs, which offered free items and educational games for the families learning about recycling, planting flowers and participating in fun physical activities.

Also part of Kid’s Central were Niswonger’s Fun Shops. These educational classes, which required preregistration, included tumbling classes with Meadowview Gymnastics and crafting with Lowe’s.

On the opposite side of the field, children made bird feeders out of water bottles and learned about recycling and what goes into a landfill in a mobile classroom sponsored by Keep Tennessee Beautiful, Keep Kingsport Beautiful, TVA and others.

Organizations also represented were Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium; The Oasis of Kingsport; Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy; Regional Intervention Program; United Way; Big Brothers, Big Sisters; and many, many more.

Kid’s Central continues on Wednesday July 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event ends with a bang on Wednesday with Splash Dance, an event sponsored by First Tennessee Bank and the Kingsport Fire Department. Fire trucks will be rolled out onto the street behind the V. O. Dobbins Community Center, where participants can dance in the spray of the fire hoses with beach balls, slide on slip ’n’ slides and play with bubbles.