Rhythm in Riverview

Also, a group of girls from Girls, Inc. performed at the long-running Fun Fest event, which was sponsored by South Central Kingsport Community Development, Eastman, the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, Kingsport Parks & Recreation and the Kingsport Housing Authority.

Here’s what’s on tap for Fun Fest today:

Tuesday, July 18

Putt-Putt Tournament

(FREE ticket required) 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Putt-Putt Golf Course 346 W. Stone Drive Sponsored by: Putt-Putt Golf Course

Kids Central — presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital

10 a.m.-3 p.m. V.O. Dobbins Community Center Sponsored by: Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Mountain States Health Alliance, Indian Path Medical Center Children’s Fun Shops (Registration on-site 30 minutes prior) Sponsored by: Niswonger Children’s Hospital (Various classes, complete schedule is available at the Fun Fest Store)

• Haydini: Rare Magic Well Done 11 a.m.-noon

• Rotary Reading with Festus — 1 p.m. Sponsored by: Rotary Club of Downtown Kingsport

Create Memories at Brushstrokes

(Preregistration required) 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Brushstrokes n’More – 1001 East Stone Dr. Sponsored by: Brushstrokes n’More Kids-$25, Adults-$35

Fun Fest for the Elderly

3:30 p.m. Crown Cypress Sponsored by: Edwards, Tipton and Witt Insurance

Pool Party at Kingsport Aquatic Center

(Ticket sold on site) 4 p.m-8 p.m. Kingsport Aquatic Center Sponsored by: City of Kingsport $4 ($3 if wearing 2017 Fun Fest T-shirt)

KPR Adult One-Pitch Softball Tournament

(Preregistration required) 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Brickyard Park Sponsored by: Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Action Athletics $100 per team (registration closed)

Free Photography Workshop

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Kingsport Public Library — Mead Auditorium Sponsored by: Picture Perfect Photography

Harmony Fun Dinner and Show

(Ticket Required) — 6 p.m. Food City Banquet Room – 1205 N. Eastman Road Sponsored by: Appalachian Express Men’s Chorus, Food City $18

An Evening with Robert Gipe — Author’s Talk & Book Signing

6:30 p.m. Kingsport Higher Education Center Auditorium Sponsored by: Friends of the Kingsport Public Library Wolf Run Trail Race (Preregistration required) 6:30 p.m. Bays Mountain Park Sponsored by: Law Office of Mark A. Skelton, R.Douglas Strickland, MD, Barberitos of Kingsport, Bays Mountain Park Association $40 after July 4 (SFTC members-$20)

Community Square and Round Dance — Fun For All

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Civic Auditorium Sponsored by: HEALTHSOUTH Rehabilitation Hospital, Eastman Square and Round Dance Club

97.3 Love FM Family Comedy Night — featuring John Crist

(Ticket Required) 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Ross N. Robinson Middle School Auditorium Sponsored by: 97.3 Love FM $15/$20 at event

Daily Events Bays Mountain Park — free admission

Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday noon-8 p.m. Sponsored by: Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium Normal fees apply for park programs and planetarium shows

Art Show

July 2-July 30, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sponsored by: Hunter, Smith and Davis, First Bank and Trust, BrownEdwards CPAs Renaissance Center, second floor

Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters

Sponsored by: Appalachian Power, Keep Kingsport Beautiful Many events throughout Fun Fest

Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt

Sponsored by: Friends of the Archives Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library

Party Across America — Virtual Walking Challenge

Sponsored by: Wellmont, Healthy Kingsport Register at healthykingsport.walkertracker.com and track your steps. Celebration tent at end of challenge on July 22 at The Taste