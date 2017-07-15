Dozens turn out for Fun Fest’s Crazy Cardboard Boat Race

Competitors were tasked with creating their own boats and racing them across one of the Aquatic Center’s large indoor pools. But there was one catch: The boats had to be made entirely of cardboard.

Teams showed off their creativity by covering their cardboard boats with paint or colored duct tape. Some added extra touches to their vessels, such as a palm tree and pizza boxes.

Once the competition began, some boats proved they could handle the challenge with ease, while others sank under the pressure. By the end of the event, a few boats looked relatively unscathed, though some were drenched beyond repair.

Teams waited anxiously as the judges deliberated on a winner. Eventually, trophies were awarded to the top competitors in each age group.

In the 12 and under category, Sunshine won first place, Breeze earned second and Brendan took home third.

In the 13-17 age group, Lunchbox Program took home the gold, Boaty McBoatface was second and Shark Bait came in third.

Two teams were awarded trophies in the adult category. Gladiators battled their way to first, and Fishy Business won second place.

Other awards included Dream Boat (Boaty McBoatface), Team Spirit (Lunchbox Program), Best Dressed (Gladiators), the Titanic Award (Brendan), Best Use of Chef’s Pizzeria (Pirates of the Pizzeria) and Best Use of the Fun Fest Logo (Shark Bait).

The event was sponsored by St. Dominic’s Catholic Youth Group, Armstrong Construction, the Titanic Museum Attraction, and Chef’s Pizzeria.