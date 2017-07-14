Mardi Gras kicks off Fun Fest 2017 on Friday

Throughout the fickle weather, crowds showed up to catch colorful beads thrown from the large stage in front of Regions Bank.

Food trucks, inflatables and booths were set up on Broad Street. Necks were laden with stacks of Mardi Gras beads, attendees munched on funnel cakes and barbecue and fried chicken from places like Me&K’s Food Truck, Backdraft BBQ, the Chicken Coop and Hot Dog Hut, among others.

Between the bead throws and lunch, on Broad Street, children played on inflatables including a “Frozen” bouncy castle and a slide that wrapped around a giant dinosaur.

Entertainment on the stage throughout the day included the Elijah Feel Good Band, Dave Vaught with a magic show, Brock Butler and Rock N Roll Freak Show.

Not only did bead tosses happen almost every hour, but anyone with a desire for more beads could play a game called Bead Station Bingo. Participants walked up and down Broad Street to local businesses. They would collect stamps on their bingo card along with a different colored necklace from each store. Completed cards were entered in a drawing for a prize.

After the final bead toss at 5 p.m., many participants made their way to their spots on Center Street, Sullivan Street and Clinchfield Street to watch the Fun Fest Parade at 6:30.

Mardi Gras is sponsored by Regions Bank as well as Marcum’s Pharmacy, Teleperformance, Pinney’s Prescription Shop, Taylor Hamilton Insurance, Bortz Graphix Plus and Hokie Smokie.

Today is only the beginning. Fun Fest events continue through the next week. The most immediate events are the Kid’s Fishing Derby at 8 a.m. at Warriors Path State Park, the Fun Fest Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Busking Around the World from noon to 5 p.m. on Broad Street among many others.

For a full list of Fun Fest events, please visit funfest.net or stop by the Fun Fest Store in the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Gift Shop for a schedule.