Let’s party! Fun Fest block parties set to kick off celebration today

So those who aren’t already attending a block party or didn’t preregister to throw their own but want to have some fun around the community in the upcoming weeks have plenty of exciting events to choose from.

The Official Fun Fest Block Parties are sponsored by Culligan of Tri-Cities.

Here is your go-to list of all of the block parties open to the public from July 7 to July 19.

Friday July 7

— First Bank and Trust Block Party

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1108 East Stone Drive

— Bloomingdale Block Party

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sullivan North High School

Saturday July 8

— Calvary Baptist Church

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1238 Pine St.

— Oakwood Forest Super Saturday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oakwood Forest Christian Church

1713 E. Sevier Ave.

— Party Like Hollywood

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

555 E. Main St.

— Memorial Block Party

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Temple Baptist Church

2200 Memorial Court

— Indian Path Health Resources Center

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fort Henry Mall

2102 Fort Henry Drive

— A Warrior Party

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Warriors Path State Park

— Mount Carmel Block Party

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Main Street

— Partying into the Next 100 Years!

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

161 E. Ravine Road

— Gravelly Baptist Church

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

647 Gravely Road

— Fur Fest at the Kingsport Dog Park

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

200 Granby Road

— Sonic Block Party

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3845 Fort Henry Drive

— Kendrick Creek United Methodist Church

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

1000 Kendrick Creek Road

— Pokemon Go! TriCities Block Party!

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Glen Bruce Park

— Midfield

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

563 Virgil Ave.

— Ridgefields Area Neighborhood

6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ridgefields Park

Sunday July 9

— Rockin’ the Block Mafair Style

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mafair UMC

1409 E. Center St.

— St. Luke UMC & Elm Tree Parish Youth Block Party

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Luke UMC Highland Park

2600 E. Center St.

Thursday July 13

— Dogwood Apartments

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bowater Drive

— Lynn View Community

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lynn View Community Center

Wednesday July 19

— Sunnyside Baptist Church

6 p.m. to TBD

406 Cooks Valley Road