Fur Fest in the Fun Fest block part for dogs

This year, the second annual Fur Fest will take place at the Kingsport Dog Park on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Johnnie Hennessee, special events coordinator for the Kingsport Dog Park, said the event is being held to bring together dog lovers and dog owners for a fun day and as a way to show off a beautiful dog park that not a lot of people know about.

"It's just a great opportunity for the dog owners in Kingsport to get to know each other and for their dogs to be socialized and have a place to run and play off-leash," said Hennessee.

Fur Fest will be one of the many Fun Fest Block Parties this year. It will feature plenty of fun activities for dogs and dog lovers alike. Admission is free.

More than 21 vendors are scheduled to be in the park, such as Lucky Pup 13 selling their locally made all-natural dog treats and WowZer's BBQ with food for the owners.

Various animal shelters from across the area will be onsite during Fur Fest with adoptable dogs for anyone looking to adopt — as well as providing microchipping services for the pups. Family Pet Veterinary Hospital will also be at the park hosting a rabies clinic.

The Kingsport Dog Park is located on Granby Road next to Hunter Wright Stadium. The 3.5-acre park features a large dog area and a small/older/special needs dog area. The park also has playground equipment and two dog swimming pools.

Those who wish to be a member of the Kingsport Dog Park can register at the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department with proof of applicable immunizations. There is a membership fee of $20 per year.