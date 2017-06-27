Restless Heart headlining Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration

With more than 25 Top 40 hits, including six that hit number one, Restless Heart will take the main stage at Rogersville City Park at 8 p.m. on July 4.

The Fourth of July Celebration kicks off at the City Park at 1 p.m., but there are several events leading up to the celebration, starting with the Fiddling for the Fourth youth music competition, which takes place July 3 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Rogersville Middle School auditorium.

Admission is $5 per person, and the first-place winners in the three age groups will perform the next day during the Fourth of July Celebration on the main stage beginning at 3:20 p.m.

On the morning of July 4 beginning at 9 a.m., Rogersville Parks and Recreation will host its annual Firecracker 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the City Park. For more information about registering your team, call (423) 272-2545.

The annual Rogersville Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Rogersville Middle School and will head west along Main Street and end at Armstrong Road. For more information about the parade, call Melissa Nelson at (423) 293-4272.

The celebration opens at the park at 1 p.m. with free swimming until 6 p.m. and Kids Zone activities until 7 p.m.

Food and soft drink vendors will be open at 1 p.m. until the end of the day.

The opening ceremonies are at 3 p.m. with the traditional prayer, pledge of allegiance, national anthem and presentation of colors by the Cherokee High School NJROTC Color Guard.

Tri-Cities TV personality and Rogersville native Whitney Carr is emceeing the event.

On the Main Stage, live entertainment begins with the youth fiddle contest winners at 3:20 p.m.

The rest of the Main Stage lineup for the afternoon includes:

* At 4 p.m., Elevation 1255, a classic rock/blues band from East Tennessee.

* At 5:15, Hayden Garber, a singer/songwriter and Hawkins County native who performs his original music along with various cover songs of iconic hits.

* At 6 p.m., Brad Puckett, who has charted singles from each of his first two albums and has opened for some of the best acts in the country, including Garth Brooks, Dustin Lynch, Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and Black Stone Cherry.

Restless Heart performs at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Concert attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Any changes will be posted at www.rogersville4thofjuly.com.