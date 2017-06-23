Surgoinsville's 'Doc Lyons Festival' kicks off Saturday with traditional breakfast

For more than five decades, "Doc Lyons" (1892-1966) delivered most of the babies born in Surgoinsville.

Aside from being the town’s primary physician, he was also a mayor and school board member who is also remembered as a big fan of a hearty breakfast.

That's why every Doc Lyons Festival begins with a community breakfast, which will be served Saturday morning 8-10 a.m. at the Surgoinsville First United Methodist Church Community center on Old stage Road.

All proceed from the breakfast will benefit the annual Riverfront Festival in September.

The festival itself begins at noon at the Riverfront Park, and will feature live music, vendors, a variety of food and dessert options, and inflatable attractions for the kids.

The musical lineup for the day includes organist/vocalist Fran Howard, local gospel singer Brian Burchfield, Marissa Rogers and the Diamonds, J.B. and the Wild Beans, and bluegrass group Tennessee Skyline will be the last to perform.

The public is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, although there is some bleacher seating available near the stage.

There is also a tractor show, and trophies will be awarded in a variety of categories.

There will be free drawings and for prizes for the public throughout the day. Mayor Merrell Graham said among the items being given away this year include several country hams.

The festival concludes at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display.

"We're encouraging everyone to come out and have a good time with us," Graham said. "It's an early Fourth of July Celebration. There’s a lot going on all day, and the fireworks show is always pretty good.

Surgoinsville was chartered as a township in 1815, but it was through the efforts of Dr. Lyons that the town was incorporated 142 years later so it could acquire a share of state gasoline and sales tax revenues.

When the town was incorporated, Surgoinsville’s boundaries were expanded and its population grew from 200 to 1,200.

Lyons’ office was located at the corner of Main Street and Bellamy Street where the Green Bank is currently located. Shortly before his death, however, Lyons constructed the Surgoinsville Medical Center next door on Bellamy Street, a facility that remained in operation for many years after his death.