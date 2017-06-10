VA-KY District Fair's fab finale Saturday

Superb weather is forecast for the annual Wise County fair’s last day, which typically draws the biggest crowds during the event’s week-long run. With a history stretching back to 1913, the VA-KY District Fair & Horse Show is one of the longest continuous county fairs in all of Virginia.

Saturday’s fab finale will be a reprise of Kids Day with the extra kick of free admission and rides from noon to 1 p.m. One-price carnival rides are offered from 1-6 p.m. for $15, then one-price rides for $20 after 6 p.m.

The annual horse show will begin at 6 p.m., as will the Sycamore Hollow Concert on the Main Stage.

Two more concerts on the Main Stage will include If Byrds Could Fly at 7:30 p.m. and the Daniel Davis concert at 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and up and $2 for ages 5-11, kids under 5 admitted free.