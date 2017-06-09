VA-KY District Fair storms into weekend

It seems to be something of a tradition, though, for a cloudburst to let loose sometime or other during the VA-KY District Fair. There was a bit of rain before Monday’s opening, and the ever darkening clouds that spread over the area on Thursday kept the legacy going before the seniors wrapped up their rounds of bingo.

Beating the rain was a ribbon-cutting for NASA Langley Research Center’s traveling exhibit. Several regional and local officials were on hand for that, including state Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City.

“This is a good day to have this exhibit here. NASA does a lot in Virginia that a lot of folks don’t realize,” Kilgore said. “Hopefully, with this exhibit here today Southwest Virginia can show how we can be a player in unmanned air (systems) and other R&D (research and development) opportunities.”

Things are supposed to be much warmer and sunnier Friday and Saturday, with just a small chance of a rogue storm for the next couple of days. A measly 10 percent chance of rain Friday and Saturday are pretty good odds for a good time free of weather worries those final two days, way better than the 80 percent chance that made things 100 percent soggy on Thursday.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday. Evening events will include performances by the youth and adult talent show winners at 7, the Black Diamond MMA Fight at 7, Motocross Racing at 7:30 and the Mark Chesnutt concert starting at 8.

The final day of the fair on Saturday is traditionally a huge draw. Gates will open at 11 a.m. with a reprise of Kids Day from noon to 6 p.m., including one-price carnival rides during that period for $15 and $20 one-price rides from 5 p.m. until closing at 11 p.m.

Admission is $8 for ages 12 and up and $2 for ages 5-11. Kids under 5 are admitted free.