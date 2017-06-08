VA-KY Fair hits midweek stride

The NASA Langley Research Center, celebrating the Hampton, Va., facility’s 100th anniversary, opened its traveling exhibit for the first time Wednesday to throngs of starry-eyed patrons. The attraction will be available for tours through Saturday.The specially equipped 18-wheeler offers an informative and snazzy stroll through a century’s worth of aeronautics and space exploration.

The guides are retired NASA Langley personnel like Larry Cooper, a 32-year veteran of the space agency. Cooper counted the late astronaut John Glenn as a good friend, and he reeled off the names of plenty of others. “So I’ve had lots of good experiences with NASA,” Cooper said. Perhaps the coolest job with the exhibit — or the hottest, depending on the weather — was filled by Dustin Hitt, aka “Spacey Casey,” dolled up in a head-to-toe spacesuit.

A dizzying assortment of James H. Drew Exposition carnival rides on the midway, meanwhile, was busy launching kids (and more than a few kids at heart) skyward and backward and upside downward and every other which wayward, and if the screams were any indication, the thrills were frantically delightful. Or just plain frantic. There’s a fine line there somewhere.

Thursday is Senior Citizens Day at the fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday evening events will include ATV Racing and Sebra Bull Riding, both starting at 7, and the Folk Soul Revival concert starting at 8 on the Main Stage.

Admission to the fair is $8 for ages 12 and up, and $2 for ages 5-11. Children under 5 are admitted free. One-price carnival rides are available nightly from 5-11 p.m. for $20, and karaoke is nightly in the Arts Building.