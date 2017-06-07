Kids Day, NASA exhibit at the fair

Gates open at 11 a.m. for Kids Day, an annual romp that includes one-price James H. Drew Exposition carnival rides at $15 from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday is also Military Appreciation Night with all servicemen and servicewomen admitted free with ID. The evening events itinerary also includes Sebra Bull Riding at 7 and the Miss VA-KY District Fair Scholarship Pageant at 8.

Wednesday is also when the public can begin to take walk-through tours of the NASA Langley Research Center’s traveling exhibit. Mounted within a specially equipped 18-wheeler, the exhibit features an interactive journey through a century of Langley’s aeronautics, science and space achievements.

The traveling attraction also highlights the 100th anniversary of the center. The walk-through exhibit will be available from 1-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is stuffed with small interactive displays curated by NASA Langley team members. Wall posters and assorted model aircraft and spacecraft are backdrops for videos that provide information about the center’s century-long legacy and soaring future.

Langley is NASA’s first and oldest center that has led or contributed to the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space missions; helped put Chuck Yeager into the history books as the first person to break the sound barrier; managed the Viking mission (the first successful effort to put robotic explorers on the surface of Mars); contributed to the design of the space shuttle and the Mars Curiosity science rover; and pioneered atmospheric science work in the early 1970s with studies continuing to this day on land, in the air and from space.

The center is currently working on ways to make aircraft faster, quieter and greener, including a passenger plane that can exceed the speed of sound minus a sonic boom; drones that can fly autonomously and safely; technology to better predict the weather and understand a changing climate; and, should humans get to Mars one day, on habitats in which they can live and work, as well as low-altitude drones that will begin to survey and map the Martian surface.

Admission to the fair is $8 for ages 12 and up and $2 for ages 5-11. Children under 5 are admitted free. One-price rides are available nightly from 5-11 p.m. for $20.