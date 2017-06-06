VA-KY District Fair has something for everyone this year

Gates open at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Evening events will include the Youth Talent Show for ages 12 and under starting at 6 on the Main Stage, Mud Bog Competition at 7 and the Adam Craig concert at 8.

An added feature at this year’s fair is a visit from the NASA Langley Research Center traveling exhibit, showcasing Langley’s 100th anniversary and the nation’s aerospace achievements over the course of a century. Walk-through exhibits will open to the public during differing time frames Wednesday through Saturday.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday for Kids Day. Wednesday is also Military Appreciation Night. All members of the military with ID will be admitted free. One-price carnival rides for $15 will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The day’s itinerary also includes Sebra Bull Riding at 7 p.m. and the Miss VA-KY District Fair Scholarship Pageant at 8 p.m.

Concerts for later in the week include Folk Soul Revival at 8 p.m. Thursday and Mark Chesnutt at 8 p.m. Friday. The Saturday evening lineup will include Sycamore Hollow at 6 p.m., If Byrds Could Fly at 7:30 p.m. and the Daniel Davis concert at 9 p.m.

Admission is $8 for ages 12 and up and $2 for ages 5-11. Children under 5 are admitted free. One-price rides are available nightly from 5-11 p.m. for $20. Also, karaoke will be available nightly in the Arts Building.