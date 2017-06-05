VA-KY District Fair gets underway Monday

Gates open at 4 p.m Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s rundown includes the Wee Baby Pageant at 6 p.m., the Junior Pageant at 7 p.m. and Demolition Derby in the Horse Arena at 8 p.m. One-price rides by the James H. Drew Exposition on the midway will be $15 Monday.

Tuesday’s schedule includes the Youth Talent Show (ages 12 and under) at 6 p.m., Mud Bog competition at 7 p.m., and the Adam Craig concert at the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Concerts are free with paid admission.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Wednesday for Military Appreciation Night. All military members get in free with a badge. Wednesday is traditionally Kids Day with one-price carnival rides for $15 from noon to 6 p.m. The day’s itinerary also includes Sebra Bull Riding at 7 p.m. and the Miss VA-KY District Fair Scholarship Pageant at 8 p.m.

Thursday is Senior Citizens Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Adult Talent Show (ages 13 and up), ATV Racing at 7 p.m., Sebra Bull Riding at 7 p.m., and the Folk Soul Revival concert at 8 p.m.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday. Evening events include performances by the youth and adult talent show winners at 7 p.m., Motocross Racing at 7:30 p.m., Black Diamond MMA Fight at 7 p.m., and Mark Chesnutt performing at 8 p.m.

Saturday will be a reprise of Kids Day with gates open at 11 a.m., free admission and rides from noon to 1 p.m., and one-price carnival rides to 6 p.m. for $15. The annual horse show will begin at 6 p.m., the Sycamore Hollow concert at 6 p.m., If Byrds Could Fly concert at 7:30 p.m., and the Daniel Davis concert at 9 p.m.

Admission is $8 for ages 12 and up and $2 for ages 5-11. Kids under 5 are admitted free. One-price rides are available nightly from 5-11 p.m. for $20. Also, karaoke takes place nightly in the Arts Building.