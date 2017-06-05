Rhythms-n-Rides Festival rolls into Kingsport June 24

Aptly named Rhythms and Rides, the all-day festival will be the first of its kind in the area featuring an Auto Cross and car show, big wheel races for kids, food and drinks provided by downtown eateries and breweries, and a concert headlined by two big names in the local music scene, Folk Soul Revival and Rubiks Groove.

The inaugural event, which will kick off the morning of June 24 at 10 a.m. and run through 8 p.m., was thoughtfully constructed as a “fun”draiser for Holston Home by GAAM Wealth Advisors CEO Pamela Corrigan and her husband, business development executive Keith Corrigan. The charity festival is part of an initiative to protect children (and animals) through their Positive Impacts 501(c)(3) organization.

“We heard about Holston Home, and the kids of Holston Home,” said Keith Corrigan. “I really liked the folks that were running the organization. And, it’s a passion of mine. I was adopted.”

Holston Home was established in 1895 as a live-in shelter for homeless children; since its start, the faith-centered haven has provided a home and/or assistance to more than 8,000 children in need. As an affiliate of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church - made up of 915 United Methodist Churches in East Tennessee, the western part of Virginia and Northern Georgia - Holston Home “is in the ministry of helping children.” The main facility is situated in Greeneville with service locations in Johnson City, Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tenn. (and a Family Service Center in Bristol, Va.) to better aid in their goal of doing “what is best for the children” whether “reuniting with family, adoption or successfully transitioning to adulthood.”

“Our kids are our future,” Corrigan examined. “We want to help extend opportunities to [these children] that they might not otherwise have access to.”

Corrigan said that 20 Holston Home children will be involved with Rhythms and Rides, either by helping oversee the multiple big wheel races for little kids beginning at noon in Downtown Kingsport or at the Autocross component of the car show taking place at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The car show begins at 10 a.m. (cars arrive at 8 a.m.) on Broad Street - and surrounding streets if need be - and showcase a “nice variety” of cars, Corrigan said. Anyone may enter any make or model of “classic cars, hot rods, race cars, sports cars and exotics.” A minimum donation of $20 is required to register a car for the show; a minimum of $45 is required to enter both the Autocross and the car show. All proceeds go to Holston Home.

With the rides also come the rhythms. Corrigan said a DJ will play songs until 3 p.m. when “traditional-yet-modern” Folk Soul Revival takes the stage on Broad Street to play an hour and a half set. An intermission will follow before the 80s group, Rubiks Groove, closes out the night.

“They’re high energy and lots of fun,” Corrigan said of the two.

Rhythms and Rides will not only assist Holston Home, but Downtown Kingsport itself. All the food and beverages available at the event will come from downtown businesses. As a downtown financial planning firm, GAAM Wealth Advisors “believe in Downtown Kingsport,” Corrigan explained. “When we hold these kind of events, it benefits everybody.”

Admission is free to attend Rhythms and Rides, but donations are encouraged and will be accepted by brightly-clad volunteers carrying buckets around downtown. To register a car or make a donation to the cause, visit www.rnrfest.com. To learn more about Holston Home for Children, visit www.holstonhome.org.