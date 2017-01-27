'Restless Heart' to headline Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration

Restless Heart has enjoyed one of the most successful careers in country music history, thrilling fans with blockbuster songs that are now considered country classics, such as "The Bluest Eyes in Texas", "Wheels", "That Rock Won't Roll", "I'll Still Be Loving You", "A Tender Lie", and "Why Does it Have to Be Wrong or Right".

With six consecutive No. 1 hits under its belt, four of the group's albums have been certified 'Gold' by the RIAA, and it has won dozens of awards from many organizations – including the Academy of Country Music for Top Vocal Group of the Year -- in addition to receiving six Grammy-, and multiple CMA nominations.

More recently, the band was invited to perform last week at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Members of Rogersville's Fourth of July Committee said Friday they are thrilled to announce that Restless Heart has accepted the group's invitation to bring its fast-paced, crowd-pleasing show to the stage at Rogersville's City Park for the annual Independence Day concert and spectacular fireworks show afterward.

Committee members said they wanted to get back to the long-standing tradition, set in place by now-retired former Co-Chairmen, Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte, of bringing respected, accomplished and nationally-known entertainers with a solid string of hit songs to perform at the annual concert, which has, in previous years, attracted crowds of more than 20,000 people.

One of the hallmarks of the event is that no tickets are required ... admission to the park, concert and fireworks show is absolutely free of charge so that local families and visitors from surrounding areas can enjoy the day with their friends and loved ones without having to spend "an arm and a leg" on tickets.

Plenty of food and soft drinks will be available for purchase and Restless Heart will have for sale many souvenirs such as T-shirts, CD's and other items.

Fans will remember that Restless Heart's other "chart" singles include, among others, "(Back to the) Heartbreak Kid", "I Want Everyone to Cry", "Let the Heartache Ride", "Big Dreams in a Small Town", "Say What's in Your Heart", "Dancy's Dream", "Mending Fences", and "No End to this Road".

The band's album, "Wheels", was the #1 country album of 1986.

Restless Heart is unique in that even though the band is celebrating its 34th anniversary in 2017, it still retains all five of its original members, so the "sound" that people will hear "live" on July 4 is performed by the same vocalists and musicians that fans remember from their hit recordings.

More details on the Fourth of July Celebration will be published in the Review as information becomes available.

Local businesses, industries, professional clinics, individuals and civic groups who would like to become a sponsor, volunteer or help in other ways with the event are urged to contact the committee by mail at: 4th of July Committee, PO Box 334, Rogersville, TN 37857

Readers may also connect with the committee through its Facebook page, "Rogersville 4th of July", or by emails to: Carolyn Elder at carolynnelder@hotmail.com, or Tommy Campbell at sunliteonlineradio@yahoo.com.