New Year's Eve Street Party kicks off Kingsport's centennial

The party will take place in the 100 block of Broad Street (where the downtown concert series is held) and will include a live DJ, emcee Josh Smith of WJHL and free prizes.

The event is free and open to the public, and officials encourage attendees to bring a chair, just as they do for the summer concert series.

City officials say not to worry that it might get too cold, because there will be heated benches and patio heaters.

The YMCA is sponsoring a kids’ station with a magician, face painting and other activities.

And Honda Kingsport will be giving away a 2017 Honda Civic LX. Registration begins at the street party, and the vehicle will be given away at the centennial Independence Day event.

After the music and festivities take place, Kingsport will hold its own ball drop with a lighted “100” sign raised above the stage by two fire department ladder trucks. The sign will drop during the countdown to midnight and ring in the new year.

“You can come and go as you please and the countdown happens at midnight,” Heather Cook, marketing and public relations director for the city, said earlier this month. “It’ll be fun for the family and kids, if you love music or just hang out with friends. There will be something for everyone from 2 to 102.”

Other signature events scheduled during 2017 include an actual birthday celebration at the Farmers Market on March 2, an expanded Independence Day event with the Symphony of the Mountains and, finally, a Centennial Park celebration on Nov. 17.

For more information, visit www.kingsport100.org.