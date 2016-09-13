Biggest Halloween party in the Tri-Cities coming to Kingsport

After a brief hiatus, the Halloween Bash is returning to Kingsport on Oct. 29. Billed as the largest Halloween Party in the Tri-Cities, the event will feature food, beer, games, live music and a $1,000 costume contest. Proceeds will go to benefit Keep Kingsport Beautiful.

"We just feel like it's something that's really important," said James Phillips, organizer of the event. "Everybody in Kingsport wants something to do... and we thought it was really important to bring it back."

Before the party starts, burn off those extra calories by running in the Haunted Half marathon, a Kingsport Halloween tradition. The 13.1-mile race through downtown is a flat double loop course which begins at 2 p.m. The race is open to the public. There will also be a Boo to Brew four-person relay and costume contest.

Once the race is over, people will be able to run home and put on their best costume and head back to the Kingsport Farmers Market for the bash starting at 6 p.m. Leave the little monsters at home as this party is only for adults 18 and up.

At 6 p.m., the beer and water will start flowing and the food will be cooking. A live DJ will spin monster hits while people party and play cornhole.

Then at 8 p.m., popular band Acoustifried will take the stage for its first set. Once they finish around 9:30 p.m., the costume contest, sponsored by Halloween Express, will take place.

"We're going to be looking for creativity," said Timothy Banion, one of the owners of Halloween Express. "I don't think we're going to do anything that's going to be exactly scary or fairy tale. We're just going to do more creativity this year."

There are no set rules for the contest and there will be a $10 entry fee. Just a great costume and a popular reaction from the crowd. Once a winner is crowned, Acoustifried will take the stage for its second set at 10 p.m. and play until the event is over at midnight.

The bash is sponsored by Bud Light, Halloween Express, Bank of Tennessee, The Beer Run and Holston Valley Broadcasting.

Tickets will be $5 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.halloweenbashkingsport.com.

Organizers hope to see a good turnout for the event.

"Plan to come early and stay all day," Phillips said.