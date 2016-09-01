Duffield Daze serves up big fun in a small town this weekend

Once again, Duffield Daze will be held in conjunction with the Papa Joe Smiddy Music Festival, which will be held Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at Natural Tunnel State Park’s amphitheater.

Duffield Daze began as a nonprofit organization founded in 1981 by Kenny Fannon in order to give back to the Duffield community and surrounding area by hosting a safe and free family-friendly event that raises awareness about working together and supporting local businesses.

The inaugural festival began as a parade on Labor Day weekend in 1982. Over the years, it has become Scott County’s largest parade and has grown into a weekend-long celebration with thousands in attendance. The festival showcases the rich cultural history in Virginia’s smallest town.

According to the Scott County Tourism website, Duffield is the smallest incorporated town in Virginia, with a population of 63 residents. However, because it’s conveniently located along Route 23, it’s easily accessible from anywhere in the Tri-State area. The majority of the Duffield Daze events are held in the Duffield Industrial Park, with most activities taking place in the field beside the Pioneer Center.

The weekend-long event gets underway on Friday at 7 p.m. with a street dance at the Food Country and music provided by Elevation 1255.

The celebration continues with a full day of events Saturday, beginning with a 5K at 7 a.m. Other events throughout the day include an antiques exhibit, arts and crafts, as well as rides and various games for children.

One of the main events of the festival — the Duffield Daze parade — begins at 10:30 a.m., Saturday. Glenda Fannon is the 2016 grand marshal.

Along with music from Chris Holder and Journey Home, a variety of activities begins at noon, including a slow tractor race, a tractor show and rodeo, a children’s lawn mower race and a car show.

Duffield Daze resumes on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. with arts and crafts, games and food, while old-time gospel singing runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Papa Joe Smiddy Music Festival, which begins at 5 p.m. at Natural Tunnel State Park, will conclude the weekend’s festivities. Bill and the Belles will headline this year’s event, which includes performances by New Circle Bluegrass, Dr. Joe Smiddy & Reedy Creek, the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band and the ETSU Old-Time Pride Band. Tom Taylor will emcee the festivities.

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and drinks are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed on Natural Tunnel State Park property. All tickets are general admission and may be purchased for $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

In addition to being an official event of Duffield Daze, the Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival is also an affiliated site on the Crooked Road. To purchase tickets by phone, call (276) 940-2674. Tickets are also available at Natural Tunnel State Park, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Addington Oil in Weber City.

For more information about Duffield Daze, visit the Duffield Daze Facebook page or email DuffieldDaze@gmail.com.