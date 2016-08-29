Coeburn's Guest River Rally in full swing

The town’s annual Rally fest funs — rather than works — its way toward the weekend’s huge Labor Day festivities with a little bit of everything every day this week, starting Monday with the annual Paint A Can Contest (3:30-5:30 p.m.), fifth annual Patriotic Workshop — learn how to make a wooden ink pen as a Christmas gift for wounded warriors at Woodspin Studio with Bill Dotten at (276) 395-2163 — and the cash prizes Medallion Hunt that concludes next Saturday.The free Antiques Appraisal will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, and the 23rd annual Community Service spree will begin from the Depot Stage at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Rally Shack featuring hot dogs, drinks, nachos, cheesesticks and more opens on Thursday, and that day’s lineup will include a 6 p.m. Meet the Spartans event, and 7:30 p.m. Movie Night at Lay’s Center for the Arts. The movie is free and concession items like popcorn, candy and drinks will be available for purchase.

Things start to get really simmering into a hot and furious Labor Day weekend with vendors setting up from noon through 10 p.m. Friday. Events include Magic by Eugene Mullins from 6-7 p.m.; Freddie Bradley the DJ on Stage at 7 p.m.; and live music at Lay’s Hardware at 7 p.m. featuring the Bluegrass Travelers with admission $5 for adults, $1 ages 6-12, and under age 6 free.

It will be the usual no-holds-barred Saturday with the Rally Municipal Go To Jail fundraiser to expand Ringley Parks Special Needs Area (a judge will set bail to get out of jail, so it’s nice to have friends); a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. hosted by Methodist Men’s Group inside the Train Depot; and the 19th annual Justin’s Walk at Ringley Park at 8 a.m.; the Elite Fitness & Nutrition competition at 10 a.m. on Front Street; and the 19th annual Art Show in the MEOC Building starting at 11 a.m. Vendors will be open for business at 10 a.m.

And that’s just for Saturday’s starters. The dunking booth gets splashy from noon to 5 p.m.; the Immortals Wild West Shootout will blast away on Front Street at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Other attractions include a silent auction from 1-8 p.m.; the Lady Spartan Basketball Corn Hole Tournament at noon; cakewalks from noon to 9 p.m.; Highlands Dance Academy from noon to 1 p.m.; Fund for the Kids Inflatables at Ringley Park from 1-7 p.m.; the Farmers Market from 1-4:30 p.m.; Talent Show registration from 12:30-1:30 p.m., with the Talent Show starting at 2 p.m.

But wait! There’s more! Saturday’s lineup will include performances by Coeburn’s Center Stage Cloggers at 6 p.m. and Southwest Virginia’s own Katilyn Baker on stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m. to send festival fans home happy for a well deserved rest.

Vendors will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, Fund for the Kids Inflatables at Ringley Park will be 1-7 p.m., and the Hillbilly Dog Show will begin at 1 p.m. Gospel Music on Stage will include performances beginning at 2 p.m. with His Way, Jerry Barnette, King’s Messengers, and special speaker Tom Renfro. The annual Duck Race will get underway at 4 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 5, the annual 5K Run will wrap things up with registration starting at 7 a.m. and the run at 8 a.m.