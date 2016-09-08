Sunrise Ridge, Bluegrass Circle headline Dock Boggs Fest

Sunrise Ridge is a talented group of young musicians long on experience known for keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with haunting ballads, not to mention keeping dance floors busy with hard driving, traditional bluegrass sounds.

Bluegrass Circle is a crowd favorite wherever they play, mixing great bluegrass sounds with humor. The group includes some of the best musicians at any festival.

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Chancellor Emeritus Papa Joe Smiddy will also make an appearance. Papa Joe has traveled and played mountain music for over seven decades and attended every Dog Boggs Festival every year since its inception, having played with Dock Boggs and Kate Peters Sturgill, as well as with The Reedy Creek Band for many years.

Making a first-ever festival appearance will be Benny Jones and CMT Country, offering some of the best traditional country music you will find anywhere and known to occasionally add a classic rock ’n’ roll tune with their special blend.

Also on Saturday’s playbill will be local collegiate flavor. Among those performers will be the UVa-Wise Bluegrass Band, consisting of some of the region’s most talented and award-winning musicians known for instrumental talents and tight vocals. The Mountain Empire Community College String Band, featuring youngsters who have learned in one of the premiere college-level music programs around, will also ramp up the festivities.

High Test Grass is a new Scott County group consisting of veteran bluegrass performers who have played throughout the area for many years. Rounding out the program will be The Country Cabin Line Dancers, popular and in high demand at many festivals in Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.