After doctor’s request, Loretta Lynn cancels appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

According to a statement issued by Lynn’s team, the country music legend is “at home recuperating from a recent fall that left her unable to perform on Labor Day weekend at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Although her injuries are not serious, she will be undergoing minor surgery and Loretta’s doctors have advised her to stay off the road until she’s made a full recovery.”

The artist has cancelled several other shows on her tour in addition to the appearance in Bristol.

“Loretta Lynn is a living legend in country music and we were so excited about having her in Bristol,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, the parent organization of the festival.

“We know that she would be here if she could, and everyone at BCM wishes her a full and speedy recovery,” Ross said.

The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Music Committee is currently working to book another major artist to perform at the festival, which takes place in Historic Downtown Bristol on Sept. 16-18.

“Though there is no replacement for such an iconic artist as Loretta Lynn — and we are only days away from the event — our music committee is working hard to try and book another headlining artist that will excite fans. We hope to announce an addition to the lineup prior to festival,” said Ross.