The Band Perry excited to come home for the Battle at Bristol

The country group — consisting of siblings Kimberly, Reid and Neil — was called soon after the game was announced and asked if they wanted to be a part of the game day festivities. Then when a concert was addded for the night before, the group was asked to play a show with Kenny Chesney.

“Being from East Tennessee and big UT fans, we of course accepted happily,” Reid said. “Ever since then, we’ve been working towards the show right before and of course watching and enjoying the game on Saturday.”

The concert is featured as a tailgaiting event the night before the Tennessee Vols take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the biggest college football game in history.

Chesney headlines the show, which will take place on the backstretch of Bristol Motor Speedway. Nashville's Old Dominion will also perform.

Reid said the band will play about an hour-long set and will be playing a lot of new music from their forthcoming album, due out later this year. Featured among the new songs will be the new single, “Comeback Kid,” which was released on Aug. 1.

The Band Perry has achieved remarkable success during their career. The Greeneville trio has won one Grammy Award, three Academy of County Music Awards, three Country Music Association Awards and three Country Music Television Awards. They have had five multi-platinum and platinum singles and four number one singles, including their smash hit, “If I Die Young.”

While the band is looking forward to watching the Vols, who are coming off a nailbiting overtime win against Appalachian State, the siblings said just being at the biggest college game ever is a treat because they are big fans of college football as a whole.

“For us, we just love the atmosphere around college football, so to be there with 100-plus thousand people, it’s going to be amazing,” Reid said.