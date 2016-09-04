BMS releases concert times for Battle at Bristol festivities

Multiple stages will host concerts throughout the BMS property. The following is a full schedule of musical entertainment acts during the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol weekend:

Friday, Sept. 9

2 p.m. — Acoustifried Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

3:15 p.m. — Michele Leigh Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

4 p.m. — Lance Stinson Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

4:30 p.m. — Carter Winter Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

6:30 p.m. — Kenny Chesney, The Band Perry and Old Dominion (Speedway backstretch) (separate concert ticket required, tickets still available)

Post Concert — Lance Stinson Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

Saturday, Sept. 10

12:30 p.m. — Dalton & The Sheriffs Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

1:15 p.m. — Alyssa Micaela Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

2:30 p.m. — Jon Pardi Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

4 p.m. — Tim Dugger Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

4:15 p.m. — Sam Hunt Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

11 p.m. — Carter Winter Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

11 p.m. — Tim Dugger Fan Midway Zone (by Orange Bridge)

Other information:

— All concerts at the Bud Light Stage are free and are located at the Bud Light Down South Tailgate Tour and Budweiser Country Club area in Earhart Campground.

— All concerts at the Fan Midway Stage near Orange Bridge are free, but the area is located inside the Speedway security perimeter checkpoints. All guests must have either a Friday or Saturday ticket/credential to access the stage on that specific day.

— The Honda Ridgeline Presents Bristol’s Tailgate Party is located on the backstretch of the Speedway. All concertgoers must have purchased a specific ticket to this event. Limited seats remain available; click here.