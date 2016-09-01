This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

FIRST THURSDAY:

SIP AND STROLL

It’s time for First Thursday Sip & Stroll! We have a jam packed night of dntertainment for you while shopping the streets of Downtown. Start making your agenda now — so you can fit it all in!

Join Art in the Heart for Sip and Stroll! This month the spotlight artist is David Kramer. David explores everyday life through watercolor acrylic mixed media pieces and wood burning. Join us for music by Dennis Coffey, food, drink and fun!

The featured artist this month at Cindy Saadeh Fine Art Gallery is Lidany Rouse! Come check out her creations and enjoy live music from Mark Mahoney, wine, horsd’ouevres, Bellafina chocolates and Little Cake cupcakes.

Don’t miss Turquoise Boutique’s always lively atmosphere & their signature band, Model City Groove School! Drop in for a glass of their signature Turquoise Champagne and shop their new fall arrivals!

Downtown - 5-8 p.m.

STATE THEATER PROJECT:

STATE OF AFFAIRS

Enjoy a night of live entertainment underneath the marquee of the State Theater! This week’s lineup includes Force Field, Loose Leaves, Nick Elkin & Christian Knopf, Hunter McGinnis and featuring the special Force Field/Loose Leaves mash-up! It’s a night you won’t want to miss!

155 Broad Street - 8 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado’s for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they’re setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE: FOGGY VALLEY COMEDY

The Foggy Valley Gang is back with madcap craziness. The wacky, redneck troupe will be debuting a new zany comedy at LampLight Theatre that you won’t want to miss! Get your tickets now for “For Better or Woorse.”

140 Broad Street -7 p.m., also Friday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

JOSEPH HUBER

Join Sleepy Owl in welcoming Joseph Huber and enjoy some great live music music and delicious brews! Singer/Songwriter/Multi-Instrumentalist Joseph Huber was a founding member of, and also had spent six years of playing banjo and heavy touring with the Milwaukee-based “streetgrass” group, the .357 String Band — a group that, despite its abrupt break-up, still continues to gain popularity, is known as one of the most influential groups in the recent insurgent underground country and bluegrass movements. Having moved from .357, Huber has honed his songwriting abilities immensely and now continues moving onward and upward captivating folks with his sincere and well-crafted songs under his own name and with his backing band. Whether it’s irresistible, fiddle-driven, danceable tunes or honest, heart-wrenching “songwriter” songs, Huber spans the spectrum and knows how to evoke joy or pain with the likes of the best.

151 E. Main Street - 9 p.m.

Saturday

UNCORKED:

JAZZ JAM W/ BRITNI HAMRICK’S QUARTET

Mark your calendars! Come out to Uncorked for a fun night of live music! Have some wine while you enjoy this Jazz Jam. You will not want to miss this amazing jazz quartet and their performance!

316 Broad Street - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

SISSY BROWN

Join Sleepy Owl in welcoming Sissy Brown and enjoy some great live music music and delicious brews! Sissy grew up in near Lawton, Oklahoma in a family full of musicians. She was classically trained, and as a teen went to Europe to sing classical music, but eventually found her own sounds and turned towards her country roots.Since landing in Kansas City she has formed a band and most recently recorded her current demos with Dead Horse Productions, and is planning a full length album with them coming later this spring.In addition to her solo career she also plays with The Wild Irish Roses locally in Kansas City with Shawn Sweeney.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.