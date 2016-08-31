Visitors to Dollywood might have been startled as they entered to see poinsettias banked in a large flowerbed below an oft photographed “Dollywood” sign and rows of light-bedecked Christmas trees scattered around on the sidelines near the park’s main entrance and Showstreet Palace Theater.

The decorations were being put in place to prepare the site for filming later in the day, after dark, for the “bookends” — the intro and epilogue — in which Parton will star for “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love,” the follow-up to last year’s hugely popular television movie based on her song “Coat of Many Colors.” The new show is scheduled to air on NBC on Nov. 30.

In addition to the intro and epilogue and providing the voice-over narration for the new film, Parton has a small, but often cited as life-changing role: she’s going to play the part of the “painted lady,” whom Parton has said inspired her to first pursue what has become her trademark look.

“When I was a kid, you’ve heard me talk about the the lady that I patterned my over-the-top look after was the town trollop around these parts, and she was painted up pretty good, and so we called her the painted lady and so I’m going to be playing her,” said Parton. “Little Dolly ... that plays me she’s only 9 years old. So it’s the first time (I encountered) the painted lady, and so I get to be her, and that’s a special little thing. So not only do I get to do the opening and the closing and the voice-overs, I get to have a small, little part in that and who better than me to play a painted lady?”

Parton spoke to reporters against a backdrop of Christmas trees. Displayed nearby was a child-sized, multicolored patchwork corduroy jacket. The coat is usually displayed in a glass case in the park’s museum of Parton’s life and career. She explained the coat is not actually the one her mother made for her when she was a child. It is a re-creation her mother sewed together after Parton wrote the song “Coat of Many Colors.”

Parton said no one really knows what happened to her childhood coat of many colors, but a good guess is its parts likely became quilt pieces.

But Parton’s press conference revealed much more than just an update about the upcoming film.

The big announcement: a new $2.5 million parade that plays off the success of the “Coat” franchise. The Parade of Many Colors will “perfectly complement” the park’s well-established and much lighted Christmas ambiance, which includes four million lights covering pretty much every surface imaginable.

Park officials noted the parade is another step in the Dollywood Company’s plan to invest $300 million in park improvements.

The lighted parade will run nightly through Smoky Mountain Christmas (Nov. 5 - Jan. 1).

“The parade is not specifically about my life and the stuff that’s in the movie, but it has all the colors and all the feelings and all the thoughts that we had in my songs and in the coat and all that stuff,” said Parton. “So we just wanted to share the joy of Christmas that we do have in the movie and that feeling all around that we have here at Dollywood during our Smoky Mountain Christmas. At Christmastime you think about family and bringing peace to the world. This Parade of Many Colors kind of shares that spirit of family and fun and faith at Christmas, which we were so proud that ‘Coat of Many Colors’ did so well, and so we’re excited to actually share the Christmas miracles and a new Christmas movie.”

Other new offering for this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival include a “remastered” version of festival staple “Christmas in the Smokies,” and a live stage version of the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Parton is in the midst of her “Pure and Simple” concert tour, promoting her album of the same name, which is her first to reach number one in a quarter-century.

“We’re very excited because we do have the number one album all over the United States and in Canada and in the U.K. and in Australia,” Parton said when asked about the album’s ranking. “And it’s been 25 years since I’ve had a number one album. I am really excited to still be at it after all these years and still have fans.”

Parton will perform locally on Nov. 15 as part of the “Pure and Simple” tour, with all proceeds going to her Imagination Library, which provides books to children.

“It’s always good to come home,” she said. “We do charity shows pretty often here at the park, but this is going to be fun working in that venue, the LeConte (Center). So I'm looking forward to that.”