Eclectic lineup set for RTE23 Music Fest at UVa-Wise

As in previous years, the musical lineup features an eclectic and entertaining range of performers including The Comet Conductors, Annabelle’s Curse, Elliot Root and Love Canon.

The Comet Conductors get things rocking and rolling from 4:15-5 p.m. Drawing from the wellspring of Jimi Hendrix, Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Comet Conductors — Jake Quillen, Magus Vaughn, Arthur Vaughn and Mike Lubrano — have become one of East Tennessee’s best blues-driven rock bands.

Quillen’s scorching guitar solos reach stratospheric heights over the steady rhythms provided by Magus Vaughn and Lubrano. Last fall the band rocked to a third place finish at the highly regarded Piedmont Blues Band Challege in Greensboro, N.C., so this is a band on a meteoric rise to bigger and brighter stages.

Annabelle’s Curse (5:30-6:30 p.m.) is Southwest Virginia’s own and has a strong following throughout the region. “Worn Out Skin,” the group’s 2015 release, captures the rock quintet’s commitment to the rootsy songwriting that has been its strength since the band’s founding in 2010. Annabelle’s Curse is now branching out with effects-laden grooves that showcase the band’s instrumental chops and vocal interplay between singer Tim Kilbourne and mandolinist Carly Booher.

The band has appeared at FloydFest, Rooster Walk and Knoxville’s Rhythm & Blooms Festival while becoming a featured favorite at the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Like Jethro Tull, Steely Dan and Lynyrd Skynyrd before them, Elliot Root (7-8 p.m.) is a band, not a single individual. That deserves mention, because it is all the members of Elliot Root who deserve credit for creating some of the best alt-rock buzzing on the scene today.

The sound of the Nashville-based quintet bends and moves, at any given moment channeling rootsy songwriters like Amos Lee or Ray Lamontagne before returning with rock bombast more akin to Kings of Leon.

Elliot Root has shared the stage with X Ambassadors and Zac Brown, among others, and has appearances at the Firefly Music Festival and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Love Canon (8:30-10 p.m.) brings the rich flavors of the likes of Kenny Loggins, Tom Petty, Don Henley and Mark Knopfler to their incredible performances.

Hailing from Charlottesville, Love Canon gives the bluegrass treatment to the biggest hits from the 1980s, but, make no mistake — this is no mere tribute band. Each member of Love Canon is a picker of the highest caliber, and their spin on ’80s music has put them in front of appreciative audiences across the country.

The band recently appeared with Bruce Hornsby at the Warren Haynes Xmas Jam and opened for Huey Lewis & The News in Roanoke. It has also performed at MerleFest, the French Broad River Festival, Mountain Jam Festival and FloydFest, among others.