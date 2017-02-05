Whalen and Carty

Kelly L. Whalen of Cumming, GA (formerly of Towanda, Illinois) and Dillon M. Carty of Cumming, GA (formerly of Kingsport, TN) plan to be married at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Primrose Cottage in Roswell, GA. The bride-elect is the daughter of Jim Whalen of Towanda, IL and Natalie and Mike Potter of Towanda, IL. She is the granddaughter of Ronald Whalen of Bloomington, IL, Peter and Nancy Theodore of Des Moines, IA, and the late Lucy Whalen and Claire Ann Theodore. Kelly graduated from Illinois State University with a M.S. in Industrial/Organizational and Quantitative Psychology. She is employed as a Sr. Statistician at State Farm Insurance Companies in Dunwoody, GA. The bridegroom-to-be is the son of Charles and Susan N. Carty of Kingsport, TN. He is the grandson of Dr. Robert E. and Jo Doris Northrop and the late Hubert and Eleanor Carty, both of Kingsport, TN. Dillon graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a M.S. in Statistics. He is employed as a Sr. Statistician at State Farm Insurance Companies in Dunwoody, GA.