Smith and Rosso

Sylvia Smith of Kingsport, TN and Vincent Rosso of Argeles-Gazost, France plan to be married at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 in Johnson City, TN. The bride-elect is the daughter of Rocky and Anne Smith of Kingsport. She graduated from Sullivan South High School in 2010 with honors, and Boise State University in Boise, Idaho in 2015, with a Bachelors Degree in International Business. She is employed as a sales consultant for Thomas Baker. The bridegroom-to-be is the son of Joel Rosso and Grace Goncalves of Argelese-Gazost, France. He graduated from Rene-Billere High School in 2009 with a Baccalaureate in Social Science and Economics with honors. He graduated with a Bachelors in Management and a Masters Degree in Finance and Markets from ESDES in Lyon, France. He is employed at Clearstream as a client associate.