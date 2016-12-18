Welch and Helble

Jessica Lois Welch of Kingsport, TN and Parker Grayson Helble of Round Hill, VA were married on October 29, 2016 at Allandale Mansion in Kingsport, TN. The Reverend Daniel Clark and Judge Dean Worcester officiated at the 1:00 p.m. ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Steve and Jane Welch of Kingsport, TN. Grandparents include Steve and Doris Welch, Geneva Hanna, and the late Carl Hanna, all of Gastonia, NC. The groom is the son of Stuart and Karen Helble of Round Hill, VA. Grandparents include John and Joan Helble of Ashburn, VA, and Carolyn Noss and the late John Noss of Palm Coast, FL. The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted down the aisle by her father. Adrienne Welch Sudbury, sister of the bride, participated as Matron of Honor. Bethany Faraone, Jessica's best friend from UT Knoxville, served as bridesmaid. Ryan Page and Xavier Ocampo, Parker's best friends, completed the wedding party as best men. Jessica graduated as a Chancellor's Honors student from UT Knoxville in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Math and Statistics. Continuing her education, she earned a Masters in Sustainable Solutions from Arizona State University. Jessica works for The Trust for Public Land in Seattle, WA. Parker graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 2013. He also continued his education at Arizona State University, earning a Masters in Sustainable Solutions. Parker is employed at the International Living Future Institute located in Seattle, WA. Following a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple now resides in Washington with Bini, their miniature dachshund.