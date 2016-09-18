Vaughan and Fleming

Chelsea Jeanette Vaughan of Crump, TN and John Tyler Fleming, Jr. of Kingsport, TN plan to be married in a private ceremony on October 31, 2016 at Estes Park, Colorado. The bride-elect is the daughter of Tanya Vaughan, Crump, TN and the granddaughter of Myra Vaughan and the late Mike Vaughan, Crump, TN and Nancy Ferguson and the late David Moore, Savannah, TN. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in May 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. She is employed at Camp Properties, LLC, Murfreesboro, TN as an Assistant Property Manager. The bridegroom-to-be is the son of Linda P. Fisher, Kingsport, TN and J. Tyler Fleming, Elizabethton, TN and the grandson of Walter E. Pierce, Jr and the late Vanira "Norie" Pierce, Kingsport, TN and Nancy G. Fleming and the late John E. Fleming, Elizabethton, TN. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, TN with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He is employed at Murfreesboro City Schools, Murfreesboro, TN as a Special Education Teacher.