Fleming and Sweeney

The bride-elect is the daughter of Linda P. Fisher of Kingsport, Tennessee and J. Tyler Fleming of Elizabethton, Tennessee. She is the granddaughter of Walter E. Pierce, Jr. and the late Vanira "Norie" Pierce of Kingsport Tennessee and Nancy Fleming and the late John E. Fleming of Elizabethton, Tennessee. Maria graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Middle Tennessee State University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She also earned a Master of Science in Social Work from the University of Tennessee. She is employed at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care as a Medical Social Worker and she is a member of The National Association of Social Workers.

The bridegroom to be is the son of Tim and Donna Sweeney of Smyrna, Tennessee. He is the grandson of Joe and Ruby Sweeney of Perry County, Tennessee and the late Howard and Betta Wisdom of Perry County, Tennessee. Cayce graduated from Smyrna High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace from Middle Tennessee State University where he was a member of the Air Traffic Control Organization. He is employed Southern Air, Inc as an Operations Controller/Dispatcher.