How Rogersville City School's achievement rankings stack up with the region

ROGERSVILLE — On Tuesday, Rogersville City School testing coordinator Shane Bailey presented the Board of Education with a report on how RCS ranked with other schools in the region with regard to achievement in state testing last spring.

Here’s how RCS compared to other schools in the First Tennessee district of 17 school systems between Cocke County and Johnson County:

English/language arts (ELA)

In grades 3-5, RCS ranked 11th. The top five were Elizabethton, Newport, Bristol, Greeneville and Washington County. Kingsport was seventh, Hawkins ninth and Sullivan County 12th.

For grades 6-8, RCS was second out of the 17 school systems. The top five were Johnson City, RCS, Washington County, Greeneville and Newport. Kingsport was sixth, Sullivan County ninth and Hawkins County 16th.

Overall in grades 3-8, the top five systems were Johnson City, Elizabethton, Washington County, Newport and Greeneville. RCS was seventh, Kingsport eighth, Sullivan County ninth and Hawkins County 11th.

In grades 3-5, RCS was 66th out of 121 individual schools. The top five were Towne Acres Elementary, Fairmont Elementary, West Side Elementary, Mount Carmel Elementary and Holston View Elementary.

For grades 6-8, RCS ranked 10th out of 80 schools. The top five were University School, Haynesfield Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary, Holston View Elementary and Grassy Fork Elementary. Hawkins County’s highest ranked school was Church Hill Intermediate in 31st.

Overall in grades 3-8, RCS was 41st out of 144 schools. The top five were Towne Acres Elementary, University School, Fairmont Elementary, West Side Elementary and Mount Carmel Elementary.

Math

In grades 3-5, RCS was fourth out of 17 systems. The top five were Johnson City, Elizabethton, Kingsport, RCS and Washington County. Sullivan County was ranked 10th and Hawkins County 11th.

For grades 6-8, RCS was seventh. The top five were Johnson City, Elizabethton, Washington County, Greeneville and Bristol. Kingsport was sixth, Sullivan County 11th and Hawkins County 14th.

Overall in grades 3-8, the top five systems were Johnson City, Elizabethton, Washington County, Greeneville and Kingsport. RCS was seventh, Sullivan County 11th and Hawkins County 14th.

In grades 3-5, RCS was 38th out of 121 schools. The top five were Towne Acres Elementary, Fairmont Elementary, Holston View Elementary, West Side Elementary and Jonesborough Middle. Hawkins County’s highest ranked school was Mount Carmel Elementary in seventh.

For grades 6-8, RCS ranked 42nd out of 80 schools. The top five were University School, Avoca Elementary, Haynesfield Elementary, Indian Trail Intermediate and Grassy Fork Elementary. Hawkins County’s highest ranked school was Church Hill Intermediate in 37th.

Overall in grades 3-8, RCS was 61st out of 144. The top five were Towne Acres Elementary, Fairmont Elementary, University School, Holston View Elementary and West Side Elementary. Hawkins County’s top ranking school was Mount Carmel Elementary in sixth.

Science

In grades 3-5, RCS was fifth out of 17 school systems. The top five were Newport, Elizabethton, Bristol, Johnson City and RCS. Hawkins County was 10th, Kingsport 11th and Sullivan County 13th.

For grades 6-8, RCS was fourth. The top five were Newport, Greeneville, Johnson City, RCS and Kingsport. Hawkins County was ninth and Sullivan County 10th.

Overall in grades 3-8, the top five systems were Newport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, RCS and Greeneville. Kingsport was eighth, Hawkins County ninth and Sullivan County 13th.

In grades 3-5, RCS was 41st out of 121 schools. The top five were Towne Acres Elementary, Grassy Fork Elementary, University School, Baileyton Elementary and Holston View Elementary. Hawkins County’s highest ranked school was Mount Carmel Elementary in seventh.

For grades 6-8, RCS was 14th out of 80. The top five were Grassy Fork Elementary, Mountain City Elementary, Newport Grammar School, Avoca Elementary and Innovation Academy. Hawkins County’s top school was Surgoinsville Middle in 16th.

Overall in science grades 3-8, RCS was 32nd out of 144. The top five were University School, Grassy Fork Elementary, Towne Acres Elementary, Innovation Academy, and Newport Grammar School. The highest ranked Hawkins County school was Mount Carmel Elementary in seventh.